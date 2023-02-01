Global Electric Submersible Pumps Strategic Business Report 2023: Shale Companies Look out for Alternate Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Submersible Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Electric Submersible Pumps estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

On-Shore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Off-Shore segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Electric Submersible Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.

