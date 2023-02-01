Self-Made Millionaire and Influential Black Entrepreneur Releases Groundbreaking Book
Black Entrepreneurs Are Back With A BANG: Sholdon Daniels Pens Groundbreaking Guide to Success In New Book
I am honored to release this book during a time when the black community is both healing from the Tyre Nichols tragedy and being celebrated and recognized for its incredible achievements”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subject: Self-Made Millionaire and Influential Black Entrepreneur Releases Groundbreaking Book
— Sholdon Daniels, Esq.
Attorney Sholdon Daniels, a self-made millionaire and influential black entrepreneur, is proud to announce the upcoming release of his first book, "B.A.N.G!: Blacks Achieving Next-Level Growth (The Official Guide to Black Entrepreneurship)".
Attorney Sholdon Daniels, who rose from a background of rural poverty and family dysfunction in Texas to achieve incredible success as a lawyer and entrepreneur, shares his personal experiences and insights on how to overcome obstacles and achieve success in the business world as a person of color. The book features case studies of some of the most influential black entrepreneurs and offers practical tips and strategies for aspiring black entrepreneurs, drawing from Sholdon's own journey as he built his empire.
Not only does "B.A.N.G!: Blacks Achieving Next-Level Growth" provide valuable advice on how to become a successful businessperson, but it also explores the importance of balancing work and life and using success to uplift the black community. Sholdon is proud to share this book during Black History Month, as a tribute to the contributions and achievements of black entrepreneurs all over the world.
"I am honored to release this book during a time when the black community is both healing from recent events surrounding the Tyre Nichols tragedy and being celebrated and recognized for its incredible achievements," says Mr. Daniels. "I hope that it will serve as a source of inspiration and guidance for black entrepreneurs and help to empower the next generation of black business leaders."
"B.A.N.G!: Blacks Achieving Next-Level Growth (The Official Guide to Black Entrepreneurship)" is set to be released in softcover format on February 27, 2023, while the Kindle eBook version is currently available for pre-order on Amazon. Mr. Daniels is available for interviews and book signings upon request.
For more information, please contact Mr. Daniels at business@sholdondaniels.com or 1-844-746-5366.
About Sholdon T. Daniels, Esq.:
Sholdon Daniels is a self-made millionaire, husband, father, and influential black entrepreneur who rose from a background of poverty and dysfunction to achieve incredible success as an entrepreneur and investor. He has a passion for empowering and inspiring black entrepreneurs and is dedicated to helping others achieve their goals.
Sholdon T. Daniels
DLV Publishing
+1 844-746-5366
Business@sholdondaniels.com