MicroHealth LLC Wins Top Workplaces USA Award for the Third Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- VIENNA, Va., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroHealth LLC, a leading Health Information Technology company, announced today that it earned Energage's 2023 Top Workplaces USA award. The award celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. MicroHealth's people-centered culture has earned them this award for three consecutive years.

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey. MicroHealth invests in both their clients and staff as extensions of the company. By prioritizing a supportive and favorable culture for their workforce, they ensure both are happy.

"We've worked hard to develop a workplace environment that is collaborative, flexible, and simply just a fun place that our employees enjoy being," said MicroHealth's CEO Dr. Frank Tucker. "Having leadership onsite encourages a healthy culture of support and camaraderie."

If you or someone you know is interested in a career at MicroHealth, click here to visit our careers page. We are always growing and looking for new talent.

MicroHealth LLC is a leading Health Information Technology company that uses innovative technology and expertise from healthcare professionals to modernize health care IT for both Federal and commercial customers. As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) (CVE-Verified) and an SBA Certified 8(a) small business, MicroHealth LLC employs more than 260 people across the nation. Visit www.microhealthllc.com to learn more or click here to view MicroHealth's full capabilities statement.

