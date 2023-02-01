Promaxo Announces Five System Sales in January 2023

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced five Promaxo systems sold in the month of January 2023, for a total of 30 MRIs and approximately $18.3 million in sales achieved since the Company’s commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2021. Promaxo systems were sold to:



Mount Sinai Health System, NY;

UTHealth Houston, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, TX;

Urology Care of Central New Jersey, NJ;

Yalkut Urology, KY; and

University Hospital Tuebingen, Germany.



System sales were made through the Company’s various sales programs to physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and integrated delivery network (IDN) facilities.

“We are off to a solid start in 2023, with five system sales in the month of January alone putting us ahead of plan for the first quarter,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “Our Promaxo system continues to be well received by the clinical community, fueling our momentum. We remain focused on growing our business and driving market penetration of our compact and adaptable system, as we redefine the standard of care.”

Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo MRI system.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

