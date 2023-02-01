/EIN News/ -- Quadient Introduces iX-1 Postage Meter in U.S. for Small Business and Home Offices

Milford, CT - February 1, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the general availability in the U.S. of the Quadient iX-1 postage meter, a compact yet powerful mailing system that combines mail and parcel processing into one user-friendly solution designed for the small office environment.

The iX-1, fully compliant with United States Postal Service (USPS) regulations and Intelligent Mail Indicia (IMI) requirements, is the final member to be released of Quadient’s iX-Series family of fully connected mailing and shipping systems. The iX-Series offers a full line of intuitive, time- and cost-saving postage and shipping solutions for businesses of all sizes. The iX-Series also helps businesses prepare for new postal regulations. On December 31, 2024, the USPS plans to discontinue postage meters that are not compliant with IMI.

“Small business owners must wear many hats every day as they manage the various aspects of their businesses, but being a mail expert shouldn’t be one of them,” said Alain Fairise, chief solution officer, Mail Related Solutions, Quadient. “The iX-Series, including our new iX-1, allows business owners to avoid time-consuming trips to the post office and removes the stress of guessing and over-paying for postage and meeting USPS regulations.”

The iX-1 means no more waiting in line for stamps at the post office. Postage funds are downloaded with ease into the iX-1 with the click of a button. The iX-1 comes with a 10-pound scale that may be detached to conveniently weigh larger items and it automatically calculates postage values, guaranteeing the correct cost for more than 50 postal rates and services, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail or Certified Mail. The iX-1 provides a cost savings of three cents per First Class letter when compared to the cost of a postage stamp.

Additionally, the iX-1 integrates with Quadient’s online shipping software, NeoShip, that allows users to create and print shipping labels right from their computer. NeoShip offers parcel shipping with a variety of carriers, including USPS, FedEx and UPS. NeoShip automatically compares shipping rates across each carrier to find the lowest cost or fastest delivery time. NeoShip also meets the latest USPS Intelligent Mail Package Barcode (IMpb) requirements.

By providing a full range of smart mailing and shipping solutions to businesses, whether they manage low, medium or high mail volumes, Quadient gives organizations the means to review their communications processes and the number of parcels and letters being sent, and the ability to choose the most suitable system that will improve their efficiency and reduce costs.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-699-8979 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

