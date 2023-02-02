According to CMi Global Thermoformed Plastics Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 60 Billion By 2030
The Global Thermoformed Plastics Market was estimated at USD 35 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Thermoformed Plastics Market was estimated at USD 35 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.
Thermoformed Plastics Market: Overview
A type of plastic created using the thermoforming method is thermoformed plastic. Thermoforming is a manufacturing process that entails heating a plastic sheet to a temperature that makes it malleable for shaping, molding, and trimming into a functional product. The sheet has been sufficiently cooked in an oven. When referring to thinner gauges and specific material types, it may be stretched into or onto a mold and cooled to a finished shape. It is simplified in vacuum shaping.
Thermoformed Plastics Market: Growth Drivers
The extensive use of thermoformed plastic in food packaging is what drives the global market for Thermoformed Plastics. The need for thermoplastics is quite strong in the food industry because food packaging requires high-quality packaging materials to assure protection against moisture, odor, and bacteria. These materials are given by thermoplastics. In addition, Thermoformed Plastics have lately been used in the packaging of medicinal products, which is expected to significantly expand the market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Thermoformed Plastics market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Thermoformed Plastics market size was valued at around USD 35 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 60 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The Thermoformed Plastics market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.
D) The study includes data on the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, as well as their effects.
E) The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.
F) The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.
Regional Landscape
The fastest-growing regional market is anticipated to be in the Asia Pacific over the projection period. Emerging economies in the region, such as India and China, have been experiencing substantial economic growth. The Thermoformed Plastics machinery in this region is produced and supplied primarily in China, utilizing a variety of technologies.
During the projection period, the region’s market is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization and rising per capita disposable income. Additionally, it is projected that the regional demand for Thermoformed Plastics will be fueled by the expansion of the automobile industry and the ensuing need for lightweight components to increase vehicle efficiency.
Key Players
Pactiv LLC
Sonoco Products Company
Genpak LLC
CM Packaging
Anchor Packaging LLC
Placon Corporation
Brentwood Industries
Dongguan Ditai Plastic Products Co., Ltd
Greiner Packaging GmbH
Palram Americas Ltd.
The Thermoformed Plastics Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
Polyethylene (PE)
Bio-degradable polymers
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polystyrene (PS)
By Process
Plug Assist Forming
Thick Gauge Thermoforming
Vacuum Snapback
Thin Gauge Thermoforming
By End-User
Food Packaging
Healthcare & Medical
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Automotive
Consumer Goods & Appliances
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
