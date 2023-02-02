Green Choice Energy supports the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to assist struggling New Jersey Families
HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Choice Energy supports the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to assist struggling New Jersey families. Green Choice Energy is supporting the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), not only with financial support but with a day of volunteerism, as well. As food banks across the country have been impacted by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, they are facing increased demand for assistance. Many have seen drastic reductions in food donations, as well as a significant drop in volunteers. Yet, they are working tirelessly to serve those who rely on their services to stay healthy and active.
“We are proud to support the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in its mission to fight hunger in New Jersey,” said Brian Trombino, Chief Executive Officer of Green Choice Energy, “We are committed to addressing food insecurity and making a difference in the communities where we live and work.”
“At CFBNJ, we rely on donations and volunteerism as we work to provide food, help, and hope to our New Jersey neighbors in need,” said Carlos Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. “We’re grateful to Green Choice Energy for giving funds and time to support our mission.”
About Green Choice Energy:
Green Choice Energy is a licensed electricity and natural gas supplier to residential and business customers in seven states and the District of Columbia. Green Choice Energy believes in a brighter future and is on a mission to help transform the energy landscape by offering customers plans that match 100% of their electricity and natural gas usage with renewable energy credits and carbon offsets.
About The Community FoodBank of New Jersey:
The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), a member of Feeding America®, has been delivering food, help and hope across the state for more than 45 years. Last year, CFBNJ provided nutritious food for over 85 million meals through its network of more than 800 community partners including pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, mobile pantries, and child and senior feeding programs throughout the 15 New Jersey counties it serves. For our hungry neighbors, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey is the powerful agent of change that fills the emptiness caused by hunger and provides resources that are essential to earning a sustainable living.
For more information, visit, cfbnj.org.
Contact:
pr@greenchoiceenergy.com
Adam Bashe
Green Choice Energy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram