Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,435 in the last 365 days.

DEQ’s Division of Marine Fisheries launches new social media accounts

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is inviting the public to follow the Division of Marine Fisheries’ new accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NCMarineFisheries
   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/NC_DMF
   Twitter: https://twitter.com/NC_DMF

Until now, the division shared posts through the DEQ social media accounts. The interest and engagement on the division’s posts warranted creating dedicated accounts to allow more frequent, targeted information and outreach.

Public outreach has been a priority of Division Director Kathy Rawls since she became director in 2021, and she views social media as an essential tool in that outreach.

“So many people get their information from social media, and we need to use that platform to engage with our stakeholders,” Rawls said.

Look for posts about press releases, meeting notices, and proclamations, as well as special features on division programs and staff.

You just read:

DEQ’s Division of Marine Fisheries launches new social media accounts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.