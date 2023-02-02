According to CMi Global Human Insulin Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 70.68 Bn By 2030, At 8% CAGR

The Human Insulin Market was at US$ 44 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 70.68 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Human Insulin Market was estimated at USD 44 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 70.68 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.
According to the study, The Global Human Insulin Market was estimated at USD 44 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 70.68 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.

Human Insulin Market: Overview

Diabetes has become a very common disease among people of all age groups and hence these medicines have experienced a huge demand from the current market. As these medicines create habits in the body of the individual, the market experiences an increasing demand over a period of time. The use of advanced medicines with the view to control and manage diabetes in a more efficient manner helps the market to record considerable revenue over the period of time. Diabetes has become a very common disease among children as well which has boosted the market for human insulin to a great extent.

Human Insulin Market: Growth Drivers

The sedentary lifestyle practices have increased the number of people suffering from obesity and cholesterol which behave as the major causative factors for developing diabetes. Increasing demand for modern medicine and acceptance among the people for advanced technology has boosted the market for human insulin. The introduction of new medicines into the market which has better results regarding the management of diabetes has boosted the sales and demand for insulin in the market. These factors help to drive the market to greater heights over a period of time.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Human Insulin market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Human Insulin market size was valued at around USD 44 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 70.68 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The high cost associated with diabetic medicines and insulin has proved to be an obstacle to the growth of the human insulin market. The habit-forming feature of diabetic medicines has restrained the growth of the human insulin market.
D) The huge number of people suffering from diabetes is itself a big opportunity for the developing market. The rise in the number of old people all over the world has increased the number of diabetic patients to a great extent.
E) The varying cost of diabetic medicines has challenged the demand and supply chain of the market. The side effects associated with the use of modern medicine have hindered the growth of the market to a great extent.

Regional Landscape

The geographical sector of North America has proved to be the largest market for human insulin with a huge population that falls under the category of diabetic patients. The increasing prevalence of obesity which results from sedentary lifestyle practices and faulty food habits has boosted the number of cases suffering from diabetes.

The huge number of complications that are associated with this disease has also boosted the demand for advanced human insulin options. Human insulin is a very common medicine that is used for diabetic patients in order to control their sugar levels quickly with a view to stabilizing the condition of the patient.

The region of Europe has also experienced a huge demand for human insulin pertaining to the vast client base existing in this region. The modern health care facilities which are provided to the people by the government have boosted the market for human insulin to a great extent. The reason the Asia Pacific has experienced tremendous growth in the human insulin market owing to the increasing number of patience belonging to this region.

Key Players

Novo Nordisk A/S
Eli Lilly and Company
Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
ADOCIA
Sanofi
Biocon
Wockhardt
Julphar
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Merck & Co., Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The Human Insulin Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Modern Human Insulin
Traditional Human Insulin

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies

By Type of Diabetes

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2

By Geography

North America

The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

