CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates FinServ Acquisition Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – KPLT, FSRV

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of FinServ Acquisition Corp. ("FinServ") (NASDAQ: FSRV); n/k/a Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult") (NASDAQ: KPLT) breached their fiduciary duties to FinServ's shareholders.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether FinServ’s board of directors or executive officers breached their duties of disclosure, duties of candor, and requirements to act in good faith, and whether FinServ’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On June 7, 2021, FinServ shareholders of record as of May 11, 2021, approved a merger between FinServ and Katapult.

On August 10, 2021, Katapult announced quarterly financial results, which included disappointing revenue and earnings numbers. Katapult also pulled all future guidance. The stock has continued to decline.

Overall, the stock price has declined by over 90% since the merger, with shares currently trading at $0.96 per share.

If you were a FinServ shareholder, you may have legal claims against FinServ's directors and officers.

