PPFF Announces Valentine’s Day Special Membership Offer

Show love for that special someone and for the Pennsylvanian outdoors with a Valentine’s Day Membership!

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), the only nonprofit organization whose mission is Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, is offering a unique Valentine’s Day gift.

The Valentine’s Day offer includes a PPFF gift membership for a loved one and a PA State Parks and State Forests Passport.

Full of useful information, the Passport can help guide your visits and be stamped along the way.

This 135-page passport includes maps, a history of the state’s park and forest system, a brief description and memorable features of each state park and forest, and additional online resources.

Participants can track their visits to our public lands by initialing their book or having it stamped at the park or forest office.

The Pennsylvania Passport not only guides people to our state parks and forests, but it also breaks down interest areas and challenges users to complete each area to receive recognition for their accomplishments with a special metal "dog tag" for the theme.

PPFF members share a commitment to conserving, protecting, and enhancing the natural and recreational areas of the Commonwealth. If you and a loved one spend as much time as in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, you belong on the membership rolls of the Foundation.

As a member, your valentine will also receive PPFF’s Penn’s Stewards newsletters for a full year along with a letter acknowledging your gift to them.

Visit PPFF's online store to get this exclusive offer today! To ensure timely delivery, please purchase by Feb 6.