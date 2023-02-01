Medical Refrigerator Market will surpass USD 6.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4% till 2030 : GreyViews

Medical Refrigerator Market Size By Type (Between 0° and -40°, Between 2° and 8° and Under 40°), By End-User (Blood Banks, Pharmacy, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the medical refrigerator market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the medical refrigerator market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global medical refrigerator market are Thermo Fisher, LEC Medical, Felix Storch, Aucma, Phillipp Kirsch, Zhongke Meiling, Labcoid, Indrel, Helmer, Haier, Migali Scientific, Blue Star, Godrej, Dulas among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide medical refrigerator market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Medical refrigerators are mainly used in the healthcare sector where it used to store various temperature-sensitive products such as vaccines, blood etc. With the advancement of technology, refrigeration technology has come a long way in meeting the needs of the medical and healthcare industries. The advancement of technology has resulted in improved energy efficiency, improved acoustic properties, and better temperature regulation. The medical refrigerator market is driven by the increasing use of medical refrigerators for maintaining the integrity of blood and plasma products. There are several manufacturers that are incorporating web-based interfaces and presenting graphic displays, in addition to implementing low and ultra-low temperature settings and data collection and management systems to boost functionality. A number of key factors are driving the growth of the medical refrigerator market, including the demand for organ transplants, vaccine storage, donated blood storage as well as the increased incidence of organ failure. Medical refrigerators are being grown in popularity because of an increasing number of chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, and infectious diseases. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as the high cost of medical refrigerators and maintenance.

Scope of Ceramic Injection Molding Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, End-User, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Thermo Fisher, LEC Medical, Felix Storch, Aucma, Phillipp Kirsch, Zhongke Meiling, Labcoid, Indrel, Helmer, Haier, Migali Scientific, Blue Star, Godrej, Dulas among others

Segmentation Analysis

Between 2° and 8° is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes between 0° and -40°, between 2° and 8° and under 40°. The between 2° and 8° segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A large share of the market is accounted for by the segment 2° to 8°, and it is anticipated to continue that trend in the future. This segment contributed to a wide range of applications such as blood banks, vaccination storage, and medicine storage in pharmacies.

Blood banks are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes blood banks, pharmacy, hospitals, and others. The blood banks segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Blood banks dominated the market in the forecast period, and their dominance is expected to continue. Blood donors across the globe have been increasing due to the increasing number of blood-donating campaigns and camps run by private and government organizations. As a result, the sales of medical refrigerators have increased.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the medical refrigerator market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. A significant portion of North America's revenue was generated by R&D spending and developments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. This is a result of the region's rapid growth. Also, as cancer rates rise in the U.S., and biomedical refrigerators and freezers become increasingly popular, the market will continue to grow.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's medical refrigerator market size was valued at USD 0.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.

High-quality standards, high hospital and healthcare infrastructure spending, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the growing ageing population, have contributed significantly to the growth of the medical refrigerators market.

China

China’s medical refrigerator market size was valued at USD 0.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

With the number of units of blood collected increasing, the market will grow as funds and investments are improving healthcare facilities.

India

India's medical refrigerator market size was valued at USD 0.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.46 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The market in India is being driven by growing demand for blood and plasma products. Advances in the production of vaccines and pharmaceutical products are helping to boost the prospects of the market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for the storage of vaccines, plasma, and blood in the healthcare sector.

