JUUL Labs settles for $1.7 Billion, Illustrates the Power in Co-Counsel Litigation

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Schmidt National Law Group began an investigation to examine how JUUL and other e-cigarettes' companies illegally marketed their products to youth starting in early 2018.

Now in 2023 it has come full circle as JUUL has agreed to settle more than 5,000 lawsuits over its vaping products for misrepresentation and using online “influencers” to entice young people.

By working with several of the Plaintiff Steering Committee (PSC) firms helped raise public awareness and retained potential claimants for our co-counsel firms.

Schmidt National Law Group was able to raise awareness by utilizing and leveraging its vast online channels including web, social media, search engine optimization and content generation resulting in reaching approximately 8 Million potential JUUL users.

With this online push, over 17,000 people raised their hands to speak with Schmidt National Law Group about the JUUL lawsuit. Our firm ultimately retained close to 4,000 JUUL claimants for various PSC co-counsel firms.

This attention also alerted the FDA to examine JUUL’s highly questionable marketing practices, which led them to issue a Marketing Denial Order (MDO) of its products on June 23, 2022.

Ultimately our JUUL plaintiffs were able to settle the cases for $1.7 billion dollars and that the Schmidt National Law Group was able to support and assist our co-counsel firms in this endeavor.

Lead attorney Martin Schmidt issued this statement on the massive JUUL settlement:

''Through good lawyering and good fortune we were able to obtain a substantial recovery and justice for those harmed by Juul and avoid them from filing bankruptcy."

“The scope of these suits is enormous,” notes Lieff Cabraser partner Sarah R. London, who serves as Co-Lead Counsel for MDL Plaintiffs in the litigation. “These settlements will put meaningful compensation in hands of victims and their families, get real funds to schools for abatement programs, and help government and tribal entities prevent youth use of e-cigarettes across the U.S. And we are continuing to vigorously pursue all of plaintiffs’ claims against non-settling defendant Altria.”

These actions on the US based JUUL campaign also led the Schmidt National Law Group to partner with a select Canadian firm in British Columbia to raise public awareness and to certify a class action against JUUL.

About Schmidt National Law Group.

Since 2012 the Schmidt National Law Group has successfully represented thousands of claimants who have been victims of defective products, dangerous drugs, faulty medical devices, environmental disasters, corporate fraud, employment violations, and various other injuries. Our law firm's extensive experience in all aspects of consumer law is unmatched and gives our clients the best possible legal help available.

