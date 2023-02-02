Roboland is celebrating National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with a unique robotic show on February 4, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Roboland LLC is celebrating National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in a big way, with a unique robotic show on February 4, 2023.
Roboland, the first of its kind, will feature several different robotic characters that have been designed with the latest robotic technology. The robots have lifelike movements and expressions that will be sure to entertain and amaze the audience. During the show, audience members will be able to participate in interactive games, learn about robotic technology, and even have their pictures taken with the robots. Roboland show is set to break new ground in interactive entertainment by providing an up-close and personal experience with robots.
Get ready for an exciting experience of the future, as Roboland is set to feature plenty of incredible robots. From Titan the Robot and Sophia the Robot, to Robot IPAL, and Robot CRUZR, meet the most advanced robots of their kind and learn about the amazing technology that powers them.
• Titan the Robot is the most popular robot In the world. The one and only..
• Sophia the Robot is an interactive, human-like robot powered by artificial intelligence. She can respond to voice commands, follow facial recognition technology, and make simple conversations.
• Robot IPAL is an intelligent service robot equipped with autonomous navigation and interactive capabilities. It is equipped with the latest technology, giving it amazing abilities such as obstacle avoidance, natural language processing, and emotional sensing.
• Robot CRUZR is an autonomous service robot that can be used in any indoor environment. It is equipped with advanced navigation capabilities, object recognition technology, and is capable of autonomously transporting and delivering objects in a cost-efficient and safe manner.
• UNITREE Go1 (the XDog) is an advanced type of inspection robot. It can adapt to various terrains and provide performance services, such as patrol inspection, exploration, and material transportation.
• Robot YANSHEE is an open-source humanoid robot. It can understand, respond to, and interact with its environment and teach audiences through singing, reading poetry, performing, and telling stories.
• Robot THESPIAN, also known as Thespian, is a humanoid robot designed to entertain and interact with human audiences. It can react almost intelligently to its surroundings and communicate in different languages.
• Robot PROMOBOT is a universal consultant robot that is able to recognize and remember individuals, greet people, recognize speech, determine age and gender, maintain conversations, move along a given trajectory, remember everything said to it, and print photos.
Roboland offers a friendly and comfortable atmosphere, with delicious food and drinks available. Come with friends and family, grab your colleagues and have a good time..
For visitors, Roboland is offering a chance to get an amazing discount when you purchase tickets online using the coupon code FEB04 From February 4th through February 19th, visitors to Roboland can take advantage of this incredible offer and experience the world's most advanced robotic show at a fraction of the cost.
And finally, it's a chance to win the ultimate robotic prize – ALPHA the robot! All tickets purchased between February 4th and 19th for Roboland Robotic Show will be automatically entered into the drawing for this incredible robot.
Don't miss out - get your tickets for the show today! Come to Roboland and experience the future first-hand.
Detailed information can be found on the website: www.robolandorlando.com
Vitalii Petrosyan
