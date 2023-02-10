Get Ready to Serve: Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club Reopens With a Larger Space and More Services

Some of the courts at the new club

The new location is open 24/7, 365 days a year, and offers memberships, day passes, tournaments, coaching, corporate event services and more.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club has officially reopened in their new location, at 382 W Van Buren Ave in Salt Lake City.In addition to their standard and well-known offerings of 24/7 access, open play, memberships and private lessons, the club now offers corporate events, hourly and daily rental space for company team building activities and off sites, and fully managed turnkey tournaments solutions. Whether you’re a beginner in the sport of table tennis or a long time player simply looking to take your skills to the next level, the Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club has something for everyone.The new 6500 square foot facility has 8 courts, high vaulted ceilings, locker space, and a VIP lounge that’s perfect for watching all of the action. The 24/7 livestream camera system allows members to look who’s playing before heading over, so finding an opponent is never an issue.Day passes start at just $15, and monthly memberships start at $75 per month. Discounted membership options are available for families with multiple players, senior citizens and youth.What started as an informal weekly gathering of local table tennis fans has grown over the past decade to become the staple in the northern Utah community it is today. Both the table tennis community and the Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club management group are thrilled and optimistic about what the future holds with the new space.

