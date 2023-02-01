PECO Utility Improvement Begins Next Week on Route 896 (Newark Road) in Penn Township

02/01/2023

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that PECO Energy will begin aerial utility construction next week on Route 896 (Newark Road) in Penn Township, Chester County.





Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





