Burgum appoints Kuldip Mohanty to serve as North Dakota’s next chief information officer

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the appointment of Kuldip Mohanty to lead the North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) department as the state’s next chief information officer, effective Feb. 23.

Mohanty has nearly 30 years of private sector experience in IT. Since 2020, he has served as CIO of HUB International Limited in Chicago, spearheading technology modernization and transformation for the world’s fifth-largest global insurance brokerage. As CIO, he led the firm’s IT integration and enterprise business solutions strategy to support rapid growth through acquisitions while reducing operating costs and advancing IT systems. Mohanty previously served as Senior Vice President IT and North America CIO for ManpowerGroup, a leading global workforce solutions company, from 2018-2019. Prior to that he served as vice president of enterprise IT strategy and services for CNO Financial Group from 2014-2018.

“Kuldip brings a wealth of experience in modernizing services and transforming IT that will help the State of North Dakota become more efficient and responsive, serving citizens 24/7 with smart, easy-to-use systems,” Burgum said. “With his leadership of the outstanding team at NDIT, we look forward to building upon North Dakota’s reputation as a national leader in cybersecurity as we reduce redundancies, improve services and enhance the security of citizens’ data.”

Mohanty earned a master’s degree in computer applications at Jorhat Engineering College in India in 1995 and a master of business administration degree from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University in Chicago in 2004. He serves on the board of the Executive Service Corps in Chicago and was engaged in organizing corporate responsibility campaigns to improve education and health care in rural India with the Abhaya Foundation.

“It is a great honor and privilege to serve the people of North Dakota. I’m thankful to Gov. Burgum for the opportunity to lead the amazing team at North Dakota Information Technology,” Mohanty said. “I look forward to building on the momentum and successes of NDIT and collaborating with all stakeholders to build a citizen-centric, frictionless customer experience.” 

Burgum expressed his gratitude for Greg Hoffman for his leadership as he has served as interim CIO since December. Hoffman will return to his role as deputy CIO.

More than 250,000 North Dakotans depend on NDIT’s technology services daily including computer equipment and software, communications, cybersecurity, networks, applications, GIS, servers, storage and data, and other services. The CIO provides vision, leadership and direction for NDIT, which has a $275 million operating budget, over $500 million in projects and 479 full-time team members under five teams: Customer Success, Data, Technology, Security, and Operations. The CIO is a member of the governor’s cabinet.

