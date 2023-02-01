Attorney General Paxton announced his support for a recent Supreme Court of Texas opinion that has the potential to bolster the educational experience of students in the Houston Independent School District (“HISD”), Texas’s largest school district.

Based on failing schools and an investigation that found board members engaged in unlawful conduct, the Texas Commissioner of Education announced intervening steps—including appointing a board of managers to help govern the district—to ensure HISD students receive the best possible education. HISD then sued the Texas Education Agency (“TEA”), the Commissioner of Education, as well as a conservator appointed by the Commissioner, to prevent any changes from taking place in the district. Attorney General Paxton’s office represented the TEA, the Commissioner, and the conservator in the lawsuit.

A trial court issued an injunction against the Commissioner’s interventions, which the Austin-based Third Court of Appeals upheld. The Texas Supreme Court then reversed the court of appeals’ judgment, vacated the temporary injunction, and remanded the case to the trial court for further proceedings.

“The Texas Supreme Court made the right decision in reversing the court of appeals’ decision,” said Attorney General Paxton. “All Texas students deserve to receive a world-class education, and if one of our school districts is falling short in that mission then there are legal steps that can be taken for the betterment of our children and the schools they attend. That is exactly what has happened in this case.”

To read the full opinion, click here.