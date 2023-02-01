Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,428 in the last 365 days.

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade vPolyTan™ Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Combine Low ESR With High Volumetric Efficiency

Available in Compact D and V Case Sizes, AEC-Q200 Qualified Devices Offer ESR Down to 40 mΩ and High Temperature Operation to +125 °C

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new Automotive Grade series of vPolyTan™ surface-mount polymer tantalum molded chip capacitors. Designed to deliver improved performance in high temperature, high humidity operating conditions, the AEC-Q200 qualified Vishay Polytech T51 series offers lower ESR, lower voltage derating, and a benign failure mode while maintaining higher volumetric efficiency than traditional tantalum capacitors. In addition, these technological advantages set this technology above multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCC) and aluminum capacitors in a comparable capacitance range.

Offered in the compact D (EIA 7343-31) and V (EIA 7343-20) case sizes, the devices released today offer a wide capacitance range from 6.8 µF to 330 µF over voltage ratings from 2.5 V to 35 V and a capacitance tolerance of ± 20 %. Featuring a highly conductive polymer cathode system, the capacitors provide ultra low ESR from 120 mΩ down to 40 mΩ at +25 °C.

Featuring a robust design for harsh environments, T51 series devices offer high temperature operation to +125 °C — with voltage derating above +105 °C — and a high temperature load time to 2000 hours. Combined with ripple current to 2.37 A, the capacitors are ideal for decoupling, smoothing, and filtering in switch mode and point of load (POL) power supplies for automotive ADAS, infotainment, and other in-vehicle electronic systems.

Featuring lead (Pb)-free terminations, the T51 series is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the new Automotive Grade tantalum capacitors are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. vPolyTan is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?40259 (T51)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720305633352

Editorial Contact:
Bob Decker
Redpines
Tel: +1 415 409 0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade vPolyTan™ Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Combine Low ESR With High Volumetric Efficiency

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.