Women health market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report: Women health Market , (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Application (Contraceptives, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids, and Other diseases), Market Segment by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Market Segment by Drugs (Xgeva, Prolia, Mirena, Forteo, Premarin, Lupron, Lo Loestrin, Orilissa/Oriahnn), Market Segment by Type (Generics, Branded), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The women health market was valued at US$36,567.3 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

High Prices Are Restraining Growth of the Market

New and innovative therapies are usually expensive as there is lack of sufficient competition in the market that increases dependence on a few products. Furthermore, these are novel and branded therapies that target specific populations and indications. High prices hamper treatment efforts in developing geographies. Pricing pressure continues to increase with novel and high priced products. For instance, as per a study conducted by Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, women’s annual health expenditures (19 to 34 years age) are twice compared to men in the same age. Consequently, 50% women (18 to 49 years age) skip or delay medical care owing to high costs. Thus, increasing drug prices for Women’s Health necessitates appropriate regulatory and legal actions and policies to keep prices affordable. These initiatives are expected to exert downward pricing pressure particularly in developing countries. In response, manufacturers are developing new technologies to lower production costs. Furthermore, lack of financial support impacts the adoption of such products.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/womens-health-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 240-page report provides 119 tables and 185 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the women health market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Women health. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, process, upstream, downstream, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing women health market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increased focus on developing economies.

Economic developments in developing/emerging countries have increased the demand for healthcare treatments. Acceptability, accessibility, and affordability are the three key factors for the commercial success of products, especially in emerging markets. For instance, ObsEva, Switzerland based company, focused on development of nolasiban drug, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist used in in vitro fertilization procedures. In 2020, the company out licensed its drug rights to a Chinese local firm named Yuyuan BioScience. This could create opportunities in China in regard to drug discovery and clinical research. So, with the emergence of new markets, the competition for Women’s Health is increasing because of which various regions and companies are competing to increase their sales of Women’s Health in the market.

Increasing innovation for novel therapies

Number of companies are developing new products for women health treatment. These companies are receiving regulatory approvals to meet the needs of target population and is expected to drive market growth. For instance, in 2019, the U.S. FDA granted approval for Evenity (romosozumab-aqqg), a product developed together by Amgen and UCB. Evenity is indicated for osteoporosis treatment in postmenopausal women with high risk of fracture. Evenity is the only bone builder with a distinctive dual effect. The dual effect increases bone formation and decreases bone resorption/bone loss to rapidly reduce fracture risk. The drug has also received European Commission marketing authorization in Dec 2019.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/womens-health-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Investments for advanced healthcare infrastructures are projected to Grow more strategically Rising investments for health care is presents a huge opportunity for many national and international organizations. By 2020, more than US$144 billion will be invested in medical facilities in MEA regions, with 50% support from Gulf Cooperation Council nations to the total expense. This will help in building advanced infrastructure for healthcare and help in supporting women health. Also, in Dec 2022, The German Federal Foreign Office signed an agreement to grant 7 million euros for the Humanitarian Thematic Fund over three years. Multi-year funding method will permit United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to meet the needs of women and girls in case of crisis with access to sexual and reproductive health care.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the women health market are Agile Therapeutics, Allergan/AbbVie, Amgen, Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp., Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Ferring B.V., Merck, Novartis, and Pfizer. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On October 2022, Bayer received US$12 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for pre-clinical non-hormonal contraception research that will be extended for four years.

On August 2022, Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Inc. received FDA approval for MYFEMBREE for moderate to severe pain related with endometriosis in pre-menopausal women.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact: