Popular Southern Mystery Series to Feature New Installment, Reissues of Past Volumes

Margaret Fenton’s critically acclaimedr novels, Little Girl Gone and Little Lamb Lost reissued: new novel, Little White Lies, slated for March release

BIRMINGHAM, AL, U, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed mystery writer Margaret Fenton will celebrate the re-release of two installments of her popular southern mystery series, plus the release of a new series title this Spring. Aakenbaaken & Kent will reissue Fenton’s Little Lamb Lost and Little Girl Gone in both trade paper and eBook editions, and will release Fenton’s latest mystery, Little White Lies on March 7, 2023.

Fenton’s series, which features Birmingham, Alabama child welfare social worker protagonist Claire Conover, has earned high critical praise:
“Promising. With her fine ear for regional speech, Fenton may do for Birmingham what Margaret Maron has done for rural North Carolina.”-Publishers Weekly on Little Lamb Lost

“A relentless social worker makes an intriguing amateur sleuth, and Birmingham offers a fresh take on the New South as a setting for crime fiction. With this solid debut, Fenton―herself a social worker―has set the stage for a promising new series.”-Booklist on Little Lamb Lost

“A riveting story of the trials and tribulations some social workers face with a good bit of thriller thrown in… highly recommended reading.”-Midwest Book Review on Little Lamb Lost

“That Fenton was a social worker who worked with children for a number of years, and uses her own knowledge and experience to write this unique account of one child in the system, makes for a true blue perspective into the core that is the world of a social worker.” – Rambles on Little Girl Gone

“A great read. Every chapter will leave you wanting more.” – Feathered Quill Book Reviews on Little Girl Gone

“A hard look at family dynamics and expectations…. believable and honest.” –Long and Short Reviews on Little Girl Gone

“A fast-paced intriguing novel…solid and so interesting.” -- Laura M. Hartman, WriteKnit on Little Girl Gone

Margaret Fenton writes the Little mystery series featuring child welfare social worker Claire Conover. Margaret spent nearly ten years as a child and family therapist for her county’s child welfare department before focusing on writing. Hence, her work tends to reflect her interest in social causes and mental health, especially where kids are concerned. She has been a planning coordinator of Murder in the Magic City since its inception in 2003. Margaret lives in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover with her husband, a retired software developer, and their three adorable Papillons.

Aakenbaaken & Kent is a traditional, independent book publisher based in Georgia.

Members of the news media wishing to request additional information about Margaret Fenton or the Claire Conover mystery series are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn M. Warnock at: maryglenn@maryglenn.com

Maryglenn M. Warnock
Maryglenn M. Warnock, Book Publicist
