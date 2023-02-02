Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers Become the First of Their Kind to Earn Autism Certification in Montana

Three Alluvion Health School-Based Health Centers earn Certified Autism Center™ designation, marking the first Montana clinics to earn autism certification.

This partnership is a step toward ensuring that centers receive the necessary training in programs that go over and beyond when working with autistic individuals and their families” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In pursuit of service excellence, three Alluvion Health School-Based Health Centers have earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, marking the first health clinics to earn autism certification in Montana. The credential, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), validates Alluvion Health’s commitment to providing autistic individuals with quality care and improved patient experience through staff training and certification.

To receive the Certified Autism Center™ designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and Vaughn School met stringent requirements by IBCCES, such as dedication to serving autistic individuals, having at least 80% of staff trained and certified, and a commitment to engage in specialized autism training on an ongoing basis.

While speaking about the certification, Casey Schreiner, the Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, noted, "Alluvion Health's certification of its School-Based Health Centers as Certified Autism Centers™ not only ensures that children and family members on the autism spectrum receive the specialized care and resources they need, but also provides families with the confidence that their loved ones will be treated in a supportive and understanding environment."

In addition to certification, the Alluvion Health Foundation puts on sensory-friendly events such as Get Out and Play, a play-focused event offering sensory stations, and other events like Sensory Santa geared toward individuals on the spectrum. Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers offer comprehensive primary care medical services to students, staff, families, as well as the community at large. The school-based teams also offer behavioral health services, speech pathology and play therapy to enrolled students at each school. This allows students to receive affordable care in a convenient setting without missing valuable class time.

Our board chairman at IBCCES, Myron Pincomb, commended the milestone by Alluvion Health since it affirms the importance of ensuring autism centers have well-trained and knowledgeable staff. He noted, "This partnership is a step in the right direction toward ensuring that centers receive the necessary training in programs that go over and beyond when working with autistic individuals and their families."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals. They provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Alluvion Health School-Based Clinics

Alluvion Health is a locally owned and operated not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center focusing on providing high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive primary and preventive medical, dental, and behavioral health care. Alluvion is governed by a board of directors comprised of at least 51% patients and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Primary Health Care.