WESTPORT WESTON FAMILY YMCA BOARD OF DIRECTORS SEEKING CANDIDATES FOR JUNIOR DIRECTOR POSITIONS
The Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) is seeking candidates for two Junior Board of Director positions for the board year starting in June 2023.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) is seeking candidates for two Junior Board of Director positions for the board year starting in June 2023. Interested applicants should have a desire to make a positive impact in their community and align with WWFY’s mission to develop and nurture the potential of youth, motivate healthy living and lifestyles, and inspire care for and commitment to those in need regardless of their challenges or goals.
The WWFY strives to provide leadership opportunities to empower youth to reach their full potential. Junior Board Directors enjoy full voting rights and participate actively in the governance process, including having the opportunity to share fresh ideas, learn from seasoned Directors who provide insight and perspective into non-profit management, and become aligned with the Y’s mission to strengthen community. The two-year term runs from June to June of each year.
Candidates must be a rising high school junior with a minimum 3.5 GPA (unweighted), must be active WWFY members, be able to attend monthly board meetings, and commit to a two-year term, starting June 2023.
Current Junior Board of Directors, Ava DeDomenico, and Riley Twiss will both graduate this May from Staples High School. Ava has been actively involved with the gymnastics program and Riley is a competitive swimmer on the WRAT team.
“Being a junior board member has been a special experience. I contributed to the Y community through my support of and shared my opinions on specific matters of the board, conducted research to help advance projects, and worked with other board members on other agenda items. I am grateful for the new information I learned ranging from marketing to human resources, and just the best ways in which a non-profit organization should be run. I would recommend this position to anyone who values the Y community. It will not only expand your knowledge, but it will help you become an engaged community member.”, says Ava.
“The team, the coaches, and the Y community have played a huge role in forming me into the person that I am today. The organization has fostered my commitment to swimming, dedication to the team, and the appreciation of all my coaches who assist me in achieving my goals. The sense of belonging to a community greets me every time I walk through the front doors. The staff is welcoming and sincerely happy to see you.”, says Riley.
As Riley and Ava complete their two-year term, the WWFY Board of Directors thank them for volunteering their time, energy, and ideas and wish them the best as they head off to college.
To be considered, interested candidates should complete and submit the online application by February 27, 2023.
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is an inclusive non-profit organization that builds wholeness and wellness in spirit, mind, and body. Our cause is to strengthen the community by developing and nurturing youth, motivating healthy living, and fostering social responsibility. We offer financial assistance for membership and programs and welcome all regardless of needs, challenges, or goals.
