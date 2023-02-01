PASSION FOR FASHION LED JOSIE TO BEING MISS PNG



SAMOA, February 1 - By: Marc Membrere



Josie Nicholas’ did not take the short cut to reach the Miss Pacific Islands platform as a Contestant for her country.

The reigning Miss Papua New Guinea quietly started her journey back in 2018 as the Fashion Designer for then contestant Leoshina Mercy Kariha who was the eventual winner of the claimed the Miss Papua New Guinea Beauty Pageant.



And the same year, Miss PNG was crowned Miss Pacific Islands 2018.



Since then, an Accountant by Profession, set her sights to take the regional and world stage spotlights to represent her country and the Pacific Island family on the world stage.



Since then she has been approached by close friends and colleagues to vie as a contestant.



Last year, Miss Pacific Islands Papua New Guinea Committee Chairperson Molly O’rouke called her out again and she surrendered with some little reservations having gained a lot of self-confidence and first hand pageant exposure and experience.



“I thought why not, the opportunity comes only once,” Josie told the Savali Newspaper exclusively.



She was also more determined and inspired after winning the Miss PNG Crown in her debut appearance at home in 2022.



And from 2022, her design which she also wore during the pageant won the Best Traditional Inspired Dress and Best Topic Presentation Special Awards.



This week, the 24-year-old, will debut on the regional limelight for all the right reasons.



And in a matter of days Josie is praying to realize her dream to become the flag carrier for her country and the region by returning to Port Moresby next week with the Miss Pacific Islands 2023 gold ware.



Education, Miss PNG shared with the Savali is her pageant platform and she wants meticulous attention on the empowerment of women through education.



“Through this platform I really think we can empower them, (women) by encouraging them to be open minded to take part in extracurricular activities as well as focus on their education because it’s a very important aspect of our lives,” she says.



As Miss PNG’s flag carrier, Josie says that new opportunities also comes with daunting challenges and one of the biggest for her is “trying to stay positive every day and keep an open mind and perspective.



“I am looking forward to being a good ambassador of my country and serve as an inspirational role model to the young people. I believe that they can achieve anything, if they set their mind to it and as long as they put their feet down on whatever their interests are,” she says.



Miss Papua New Guinea gives her thanks to the people who have supported her throughout her journey such as Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, Minister of National Gaming Control Board and member of Magarima Open Manasseh Makiba, Chief Executive Officer of the National Gaming Control Board Imelda Agon, Telkom Limited, Constantinou Group, Niumi Distributors & Relaxo Pacific, and Gemini Jewelers.



PHOTO: Marc Membrere