Ilham Aliyev received Minister of National Education of Turkiye and a group of members of GNAT in format of video conference

AZERBAIJAN, February 1 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Minister of National Education of the Republic of Turkiye Mahmut Ozer and a group of members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye (GNAT) via video conference.

Because the Turkish delegation's representatives tested positive for COVID-19, the meeting had to be conducted via video conference.

The head of state praised the progress of the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in all spheres and mentioned the significance of Mahmut Ozer's visit to Azerbaijan with a delegation of Turkiye's Grand National Assembly members, expressing the hope that this visit will help the two countries' relations to develop even more.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that significant progress had been made in educational cooperation and emphasized the significance of establishing a joint university between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as agreed upon by the two nations' leaders.

Mahmut Ozer conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings to the head of state.

Thanking the minister for the greetings, President Ilham Aliyev asked him to pass along his greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mahmut Ozer expressed his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over the assassination of the head of the security detail Orkhan Asgarov during a terrorist act against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the condolences and emphasized that the terrorist was neutralized due to the bravery of another embassy security guard, preventing the armed individual from attacking other embassy staff members and their families. The head of state also stated that Azerbaijan is conducting a thorough investigation into this terrorist act. Although time has passed since the terrorist attack committed in the embassy building, no significant action was taken by Iran's police and security forces, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

Congratulating once again Azerbaijan on the Victory in the Second Karabakh War, the Turkish minister said that the two countries` peoples have always stood by each other in the most challenging times.

Mahmut Ozer noted that he is pleased to share Turkiye's experience with Azerbaijan in this sphere, noting that the two nations' educational relations have advanced rapidly in recent years.

During the meeting, the Turkish minister expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan, a member state of the Organization of Turkic States, for its support in obtaining observer status of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with the organization at its Summit held in Samarkand.