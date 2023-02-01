Feminine Hygiene Market Size to Surpass USD 58.8 Billion by 2030 at 5.7% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Feminine Hygiene Market Size, Trends and Growth Outlook by Product Type (Sanitary Napkins/Pads, Tampons, Panty Liners, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Department Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Insights, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Feminine Hygiene Market Information By Product Type, Distribution Channel, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market was valued USD 37.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 58.8 billion by 2030 at 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

The feminine hygiene market is driven by factors such as increasing disposable income of the middle class in emerging countries such as Brazil and China, and the emergence of low-cost feminine hygiene products. During menstruation, vaginal discharge, and other body processes involving the vulva and vagina, feminine hygiene products are used. Feminine hygiene products are used to clean internal body parts, clean vaginal discharge, remove undesirable hair, and maintain personal cleanliness during menstruation. Feminine hygiene goods include sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners & shields, internal cleaners & sprays, and disposable razors & blades. The market for feminine hygiene products is expanding due to rising health concerns among women and new product introductions. Additionally, the market for feminine hygiene products has expanded due to the rise in the number of working women worldwide.

Because of technological development and access to high-quality education, women now have a greater understanding of body-related topics like the menstrual cycle. Poor genital hygiene can cause transient infections and even serious disorders like infertility. Healthcare practitioners constantly promote menstruation care products to avoid developing such diseases. Thus, shortly, this aspect will promote market expansion. Reusable and ecological alternatives are being advocated to lessen the burden of trash generation caused by single-use pads & tampons and throwaway deodorizing wipes.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 58.8 Billion CAGR 5.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness of female health and hygiene Increasing disposable income of the middle class in emerging countries

Feminine Hygiene Market Competitive Landscape:

The central contenders in the feminine hygiene market are:

Procter and Gamble

Lil-Lets Group Ltd

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Johnson & Johnson

Ontex International

Edgewell Personal Care

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Natracare LLC

Kao Corporation

Feminine Hygiene Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers behind the expansion of feminine hygiene goods like tampons, sanitary products, and menstrual cups internationally are rising income levels, a rise in the number of working women, and expanding consumer awareness of menstrual hygiene. Long-term market prospects are anticipated to be created by the need for feminine hygiene products made from biodegradable and natural raw materials. Women's vaginal organs are frequently irritated and allergic to sanitary pads because they include synthetic and cancer-causing elements, including rayon, dioxin, metal dyes, and heavily processed wood pulp. As a result, there is an increase in demand for sanitary napkin products made from organic raw materials. Some of the key drivers behind the expansion of feminine hygiene goods like tampons and menstrual cups internationally are rising income levels, increasing working women, and expanding consumer awareness of menstrual hygiene.

The feminine hygiene industry has grown more quickly globally due to government programs to distribute free sanitary pads, mainly in developing nations. Manufacturers are largely concentrating on creating hygiene products that are safer and simpler to use. For market participants, creating sustainable products and designing items with softer materials to reduce allergic responses and rashes are crucial components of new product development. Teenagers and working women's growing concern with eliminating unpleasant odors is a significant factor that is anticipated to enhance the use of deodorizing solutions. High-income groups do the majority of deodorizing product research for continued hygiene upkeep.

Market Restraints:

Lower demand has been seen in less developed nations and rural places due to a population that is less aware of the importance of personal hygiene and various false beliefs about menstruation care products. Price restrictions, lesser product accessibility, and lower total product penetration constrain the market's growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

Given that feminine hygiene products fall under the category of necessary products, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has had little effect on the market. Due to panic grocery shopping, high sales through retail establishments have favored key companies to perform well in the year's first trimester. People's income levels have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected purchasing decisions. Period products are typically considered expensive, which has affected the purchasing of these goods. The COVID-19 pandemic has; however, disrupted supply networks, such as material suppliers and manufacturers of the feminine hygiene items market globally, for a shorter length of time, which has marginally impeded the manufacturing facilities. Several nations worldwide have adopted trade restrictions to stop the COVID-19 epidemic. This has substantially impacted world transportation and logistics, impacting the market for feminine hygiene products.

Feminine Hygiene Market Segmentation

The market includes a supermarket, department stores, and retail pharmacies by distribution channel.

By product type, the market includes sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, and panty liners.

Feminine Hygiene Market Regional Insights

Rising female personal hygiene awareness and the growing number of women in populations in nations like China and India have fueled the demand for feminine hygiene products, which has helped the market thrive. However, it is predicted that North America will experience the fastest segment growth throughout the forecast period. Due to their generally higher standards of living, improved sanitation procedures, and higher levels of female income, North America and Europe are mature markets. These reasons have caused the regions to hold a substantial market share for feminine hygiene products. Due to rising hygiene awareness and urbanization in China and India, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow rapidly and take the lead in the global market for feminine hygiene products.

Several businesses have created numerous brands of feminine hygiene products for diverse socioeconomic groups. The Asia-Pacific region's largest sanitary pads market has emerged as China. However, there is room for growth for many businesses in the Asian markets, given the lower knowledge of hygiene products there. Asia-Pacific manufacturers are introducing a variety of goods in response to the rising need for feminine hygiene products. Because there are more working women in these nations, more money is available for women to spend on their health and appearance. Creating reusable goods is also anticipated to encourage market expansion in the area. It offers an affordable alternative to constantly buying fresh disposable items for upcoming use. The market for feminine hygiene products will rise even more due to positive government measures in the Middle East, South America, and Africa. The global market for feminine hygiene is predicted to increase significantly in Europe. The expanding urbanization of the area, rising disposable income, and rising spending on menstruation products are all contributing reasons to the market growth in that area.

