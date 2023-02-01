The Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market Size May cross USD 11.6 billion by 2033, progressing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033, Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Chinese industrial safety footwear industry is primed to experience impressive growth over the next decade, with experts estimating a flourishing market worth US$ 1.7 billion by 2033. This surge in revenue will be underpinned by an estimated CAGR of 6.8%, establishing China as one of the world's most dynamic economies for protective footgear production and consumption.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial safety footwear market is likely to thrive at a steady CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 23.6 billion by 2033, while it is valued at US$ 11.6 billion in 2023.



Rising awareness around workers' safety, advanced protective gear, and increased construction and industrial operation fuels the sales of industrial safety footwear.

The expanding agricultural and industrial operations in urban settings, along with the building infrastructure of emerging economies like China and India, are consuming a big chunk of the industrial safety footwear market.

The government’s compliance policies around applications of protective gear for workers are making organizations and industries liable for making their workforce work in a safer environment.

The expanding mining industry enables fatal injuries to the workers to require a long range of protective gear. From gloves, and masks to footwear, the demand for industrial safety footwear market’s future looks promising with the restoration of certain industries.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14320

Key Points

The United States market leads the space in terms of market share and CAGR. The market is expected to cross a value of US$ 8.4 billion by 2033. The regional market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2023 and 2033. The China industrial safety footwear market is another significant market. It thrives at a steady CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market is likely to reach a value of US$ 1.7 billion by 2033. Developing economies like India and China are indulging in huge construction, making these spaces highly potential markets. Leather is likely to thrive in the material type category due to better fitting, durability, climate control, and skin-friendly properties. It is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The construction tops the application tally with a CAGR of 6.9% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the big construction project and the importance of industrial safety footwear for construction workers.

Competitive Landscape

The key players focus on making durable, flexible, and safe footwear for the end users. The industry-specific approach, along with the adoption of advanced sole technology, is the key to becoming prominent in the competitor's tally. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase the supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market are JAL Group France SAS, Dunlop Boots, COFRA S.r.l., Honeywell International, Inc, and Hewats Edinburgh.

For instance:

Dunlop Boots has added new sole technology in safety footwear, such as purofort and Acifort. These are manufactured with PVC, nitrile rubber, and polymers. The company claims to deliver global safety standards to various end-user industries.

An Italian footwear brand, Cofra SFI has launched a long range of workwear footwear such as shellwear, ergowear, slim work, and casual safety. The company uses different grades of PVC and rubber to produce protective footwear.

For More Information on this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-safety-footwear-market

Key Segments

By Material:

Leather

Rubber

Plastic

Waterproof

By Application:

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Transport

Mining

Food

Pharmaceuticals

By Product:

Shoes

Boots

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14320

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Industrial Safety Footwear Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

Request for Query or Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14320

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Screw Conveyor Market Size: Registering a year-on-year growth of 3.7%, the global screw conveyor market is forecast to reach US$ 884.2 million by the end of 2022. Overall screw conveyor sales are slated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2032, exceeding US$ 1,416.3 million by 2032.

Industrial Robotics Market Demand: The global industrial robotics market is estimated to surpass US$ 220 billion by the end of 2033. The market is rising at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Collaborative Robots Market Analysis: The global collaborative robots demand is subjected to register a CAGR of 25.1%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2023 and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 20.5 billion by 2033.

Carbide Tools Market Growth: Sales in the global carbide tools market are slated to top US$ 7.6 Billion in 2023. Expanding at a healthy 7.1% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 15 Billion by 2033.

Polymer Seals Market Sales: The global polymer seals market was estimated to have reached a value of US$ 11.3 billion in 2022. From 2022 to 2032, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 18.7 billion in 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube