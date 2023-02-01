Love at First Bite: Baskin-Robbins Launches New Crazy for You Cake and Fan-Favorite Flavor of the Month, Love Potion #31®

Baskin-Robbins introduces heart-shaped Cake and brings back celebrated Flavor of the Month, for a limited time

This February, Baskin-Robbins® invites you to celebrate the season with your one true love – ice cream! Starting Feb. 1, the iconic ice cream brand is bringing back a fan-favorite Flavor of the Month worth melting for, Love Potion #31®, along with a sweet new surprise, the Crazy for You Cake.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005209/en/

Baskin-Robbins knows there are flavors you like, flavors you love – and then there's Love Potion #31®. A cult classic for more than 25 years, this obsession-worthy scoop features white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice creams bursting with raspberry-filled chocolate flavored hearts, raspberry swirls and chocolate flavored chips. Get ready to fill your heart and your stomach by enjoying a Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cone or Waffle Bowl with spellbinding scoops of everyone's favorite Flavor of the Month, Love Potion #31®, available for a limited time. For those celebrating the season of love from home, cozy up with a Pre-Packed Quart of Love Potion #31®, while supplies last at your local shop.

"When we originally launched Love Potion #31® in 1995, we had a feeling it would be an obsession-worthy combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavors. Today, it remains one of our most requested seasonal scoops," said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins. "We've also continued to innovate around Valentine's Day with the addition of the over-the-top Crazy for You Cake, so guests can celebrate like they mean it."

Baskin-Robbins also invites you to go bigger, better and perhaps, a bit crazier for your valentine, with the new Crazy for You Cake. This made-to-share, picturesque cake is heart-shaped and bursting with decadent fudge accents and chocolate drips, a crunchy OREO®* Cookie and buttercream rosettes. The over-the-top design is an easy upgrade from the usual Valentine's Day flowers, cards and candies. To make this treat extra sweet, guests can personalize it with any ice cream they and their love(s) love, including the Flavor of the Month. So, break up with traditional gifts and go bigger by pre-ordering the Crazy for You Cake online, through the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App, or by visiting or calling your local Baskin-Robbins shop.

To fall head over heels for Baskin-Robbins' premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

*OREO® is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News in 2020, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to guests at more than 7,700 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,400 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com and www.InspireBrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005209/en/