THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF COSMETIC SURGERY (AACS) ANNOUNCES OPEN APPLICATIONS FOR TWO TYPES OF AACS CERTIFIED COSMETIC SURGERY FELLOWSHIP TRAINING PROGRAMS

Applications for the AACS Certified Cosmetic Surgery Fellowships in General Cosmetic Surgery and Facial Cosmetic Surgery will be distributed to Program Directors starting on February 15, 2023 for July 2024 cohort positions

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), the world's largest multi-specialty organization for physicians dedicated to cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine, announces that applications are currently being accepted for July 2024 cohort positions for two types of AACS Certified Fellowship Training Programs. Applications will be distributed to Program Directors for consideration on February 15, 2023.

AACS Certified Cosmetic Surgery Fellowships are the only cosmetic surgery training programs in the world that fully prepare physicians for a career in cosmetic surgery, offering real world, hands-on experience for surgeons interested in this exciting and expanding field with the opportunity to train alongside some of the best cosmetic surgeons in the world.

Offered in General Cosmetic Surgery and Facial Cosmetic Surgery, these Certified Fellowships are post–residency programs involving advanced education and hands-on training in the art of general cosmetic surgery and facial cosmetic surgery respectively.

Through the General Cosmetic Surgery Certified Fellowship, training fellows work alongside or serve as direct assistant in an average of 800-1,400 cosmetic surgery procedures involving the body and extremities, breast, and skin, as well as non-surgical cosmetic procedures like neuromodulators and fillers.

Through the Facial Cosmetic Surgery Certified Fellowship, training fellows work alongside or directly assist in hundreds of major facial cosmetic procedures, including blepharoplasty, rhytidectomy, and rhinoplasty, as well as procedures like brow lifts, skin resurfacing, liposuction, chemical peel, hair transplantation, fat transfer, and facial implants, among others.

The AACS Certified Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship application can be found here.

Interested applicants should review the specific program guidelines before submitting applications as follows:

Key 2024 Training Fellow Cohort Match Dates

Before February 15, 2023— Applicants are encouraged to apply before February 15, 2023, to be included in the first group of applications sent to the fellowship programs. Three letters of recommendation are required.

February 15, 2023— Applications are distributed to Program Directors for consideration.

February 15 - June 1, 2023— Interviews take place. Any applications received during this time are sent to the Program Directors for consideration.

June 1, 2023— All rank lists are due. Any applications received after this date are sent to unmatched programs only.

June 15, 2023— Match Day.

July 1, 2024— Training begins.

The AACS Fellowship Training programs offer incomparable learning experiences to physicians interested in cosmetic surgery.

"The AACS fellowship program expanded my horizons and offered me mastery in cosmetic surgery that I would not be able to obtain elsewhere," comments Elina Kang, DO, a general surgeon who was a recent Training Fellow with Jacob Haiavy, DDS, MD, FAACS, an AACS General Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Program Director and cosmetic surgeon.

"My AACS fellowship has given me the unique opportunity to train with a surgeon from a different specialty, which has expanded my skill and versatility as a cosmetic surgeon," adds Brittany K. Eidson, DDS, FACS, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who was a recent Training Fellow with Soheila Rostami, MD, FAACS, FAAO, an AACS Facial Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Program Director and oculofacial plastic surgeon.

To learn more, watch a full replay of a recent Panel Discussion with AACS Fellows and Program Directors.

For more information about the AACS Certified Training Fellowship program, visit www.cosmeticsurgery.org.

About the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)

The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS) is committed to advancing the multi-specialty, global disciplines of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine for the benefit of patients and practitioners. Since its inception in 1985, the AACS has become the leading educational provider for cosmetic surgery practitioners from a diverse array of medical specialties, including dermatology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, otolaryngology, general surgery, ophthalmology, and plastic/reconstructive surgery. AACS is composed of over 1,600 members who pursue educational and training opportunities in cosmetic surgery to ensure consistently high quality patient care.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-academy-of-cosmetic-surgery-aacs-announces-open-applications-for-two-types-of-aacs-certified-cosmetic-surgery-fellowship-training-programs-301735821.html

SOURCE American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)