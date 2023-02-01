Three Investment Management Firms Select IMTC's Platform to Optimize Fixed Income Accounts at Scale

BLB&B Advisors, LMCG Investments, and Reynders McVeigh Capital Management add IMTC's next-gen platform to modernize fixed income portfolio management processes and enable efficient growth.

IMTC, a leading provider of fixed income investment management technology, has announced three firms – BLB&B Advisors, LMCG Investments, and Reynders McVeigh Capital Management – are adopting the IMTC investment management system. IMTC's Optimizer is used to make optimal, compliant investment decisions faster than they could previously.

All three firms sought to leverage technology in order to support growth without adding manual processes and increasing staff. Specifically, the Optimizer's powerful calculation engine, built-in compliance, and scenario modeling give each firm the ability to scale operations quickly while simultaneously providing more value to client portfolios. This combined with IMTC's end-to-end investment management platform provides a comprehensive technology solution for managing fixed income accounts.

LMCG Investments:

"We are accelerating our growth rapidly," said Matt Guleserian, LMCG Partner and Head of Fixed Income. "We selected IMTC to help us leverage technology to support that growth. The solution allows us to work on and optimize hundreds of portfolios at one time in a clean, organized way, with the anticipation of eliminating 50% to 70% of our manual work."

BLB&B Advisors:

"The efficiency that IMTC's solution enables was the beauty of it for us. We were able to bring on IMTC for far less than the cost of the two headcounts we expect it will save us over time. We're running hundreds of millions in individual bonds now with just one person and he needed help. The power of their software combined with the value proposition made it an easy yes, and the compliance team loves it," explains Clifford Haugen, CFA, Principal & President at BLB&B Advisors.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management:

Eric Sample, Vice President at Reynders McVeigh adds, "As we scale, we're excited to have an algorithmic solution that allows for compliance and allocating large blocks of fixed income at a much faster rate. We can be more nimble in the bond market without the bottlenecks of manual processes, which ultimately increases overall client satisfaction."

All three investment managers see IMTC as a solution to prepare for the future and allow more customization for clients, replacing outdated systems and manual investment workflows. The ability to embed client preferences and restrictions, integrate into other platforms, and manage across accounts more effectively were key in the decisions to bring on IMTC, setting themselves up with a best-in-class solution.

According to Russell Feldman, CEO of IMTC: "IMTC continues to win over fixed income market participants through its cloud-based, tech-first solution. We couldn't be happier to add these three great firms to our platform to ultimately help them identify and take swift action on the right opportunities at the right time."

IMTC's Optimizer, part of the full suite of portfolio and order management tools on IMTC's investment management system, provides best-fit buys and sells across portfolios. While other solutions offer sequential allocation or fill gaps in portfolios, IMTC's flexible optimization engine aligns portfolio managers' investment preferences with actionable outcomes. Codifying in investment strategies, client preferences, and compliance rules enables fixed income professionals to make faster and more accurate investment decisions for their clients.

To see IMTC's Optimizer in action, please visit http://www.imtc.com/demo.

About BLB&B Advisors

Founded in 1964, BLB&B is an independent, employee-owned, multi-custodial financial advisory firm providing fiduciary advice, planning, and investment management services to individuals and families, endowments, and business owners.

About LMCG Investments

LMCG Investments, LLC ("LMCG") is an independent employee-owned investment management firm focused on alternative investments and wealth management. Our core investment capabilities include global equity, fixed income, and absolute return/relative value credit. We believe that aligning our interests with those of our clients is paramount to success.

About Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management

Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management is a full-service socially responsible investing and wealth management firm headquartered in the financial district of Boston, Massachusetts.

About IMTC

New York-based IMTC is a SaaS-based enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. IMTC's cloud-based investment management system (IMS) optimizes portfolios with a speed and accuracy that's never been before possible, leading to improved performance and lower costs. Find out more at http://www.imtc.com or on LinkedIn.

