PopHealthCare Names Kevin Hiler Chief Information Officer

PopHealthCare, a GuideWell company, today announced Kevin Hiler joins the organization as its chief information officer. As a tenured IT professional with experience developing strategy and deploying information technology, Hiler brings significant senior leadership and technical expertise to the team. Hiler's appointment further positions PopHealthCare and its value-based national medical group, Emcara Health, to enhance digital experiences for its patients and clinical teams while managing the cost of care provided.

"Hiler's decades-long experience in IT strategy development and execution as well as organizational transformation, positions him as the ideal IT leader for PopHealthCare and Emcara Health's next phase of growth," said Eric Galvin, chief executive officer of PopHealthCare and Emcara Health. "His perspective on excellence in customer service developed through his experience in the hospitality, finance and healthcare industries is well-aligned with PopHealthCare and Emcara Health's philosophy and future vision of exceptional primary care accessible to all, regardless of physical limitations, social barriers or where a person lives.

Prior to joining PopHealthCare, Kevin served as Vice President of Technology Solutions for FirstLight Home Care, Senior Director of IT Shared Services at Kindred at Home and Global Director of Business Application Management Services for Halyard Health. His industry experience spans healthcare, financial services, consumer products, manufacturing, and hospitality throughout the US and globally.

"PopHealthCare and Emcara Health are at the forefront of a rapidly growing primary care at home industry and are well-positioned to help health plans and providers rapidly stand-up advanced primary care programs at scale," said Kevin Hiler, CIO of PopHealthCare. "Although Emcara Health is a care partner and medical provider, we're seeing more examples of how technology can enhance care and collaboration across multifunctional teams. I look forward to supporting the organization on its technology journey."

Hiler's appointment follows the appointment of Chief Executive Officer, Eric Galvin, in May 2022 and further rounds out the executive leadership team for PopHealthCare and Emcara Health.

Hiler holds an MBA from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business and is Six Sigma Green Belt certified.

About PopHealthCare

At PopHealthCare, we believe that healthcare should be personal. For us, that means bringing care to those who need it most, where they will be able to achieve their health goals best – at home or where they reside. With clients across the United States, PopHealthCare offers a fully integrated approach to care delivery, risk adjustment, and quality enhancements, serving the highest risk populations with unwavering commitment and dedication. We are proud to be part of the GuideWell family of companies, transforming the delivery of care through new innovative care models that provide superior health outcomes to patients.

About Emcara Health

Emcara Health is at the forefront of delivering comprehensive home-based care solutions. With a passionate team of dedicated healthcare experts, we improve the quality of life for vulnerable populations and others challenged to access care in traditional settings across urban and rural communities. Our integrated suite of care solutions delivered wherever a person lives spans advanced primary care, complex care management and treatment, transition of care, and annual in-home assessments. Our physician-led multidisciplinary care teams deliver industry-leading outcomes across the quadruple aim in health care delivery – patient experience, quality, lower cost of care and joy in work. Part of PopHealthCare (a GuideWell Company), Emcara Health is one of the nation's leading value-based medical groups, focused on the mission of reimagining how healthcare is delivered. For more information, visit emcarahealth.com.

