Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,360 in the last 365 days.

Mediplex Property Group Begins Construction on New Medical Office Building in Newtown, PA

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediplex Property Group (MPG) has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800 square foot building at 101 Pheasant Run Road in Newtown, PA. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including: clinical offices, a physical therapy center, imaging facilities, and related procedure rooms.

Situated in the prestigious Newtown Business Commons, Mediplex Newtown is strategically located on approximately 2 acres near the interchange of I-295 and the Newtown Bypass (PA Route 332).

Pre-leased in its entirety to an internationally renowned specialty medical practice, Mediplex Newtown is the latest addition to MPG's growing portfolio of healthcare focused real estate.

PROJECT TEAM

The project was designed by Linn Architects of Media, PA and construction is being serviced by Axis Construction Management of King of Prussia, PA. OceanFirst Bank is providing financing.

ABOUT MEDIPLEX PROPERTY GROUP

Mediplex is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer serving physician practices, regional health systems and national outpatient care providers. Since 2008, the firm has successfully delivered a wide range of turnkey and build-to-suit projects through ground-up construction or adaptive re-use. Acting as its clients' partner or preferred developer, Mediplex delivers real estate solutions that enhance the patient experience and benefit the provider through programmatic development, tenant co-investment and enhanced portfolio monetization.

For additional information about Mediplex's assignment-driven partnerships with healthcare providers, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company's website at www.mediplexpropertygroup.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediplex-property-group-begins-construction-on-new-medical-office-building-in-newtown-pa-301735648.html

SOURCE Mediplex Property Group

You just read:

Mediplex Property Group Begins Construction on New Medical Office Building in Newtown, PA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.