Satya Inc. Announces the Leasing of a Facility in Jackson County, Oregon, and the Submission of an Application for an Oregon Psilocybin Product Manufacturer License

Satya Inc. (or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has leased a facility in Jackson County, Oregon, and submitted a license application for an Oregon Psilocybin Product Manufacturer license with endorsements for fungi cultivation, psilocybin extraction, and edible psilocybin production.

Effective December 31, 2022, the Company entered into a Commercial Lease Agreement for a 4,000 square foot facility in Jackson County, Oregon. The Company has commenced the build-out of its proposed licensed premises at the facility, which it expects to complete by May 2023.

On January 3, 2023, Jackson County approved a Land Use Compatibility Statement (LUCS) for the proposed site. Approval of the LUCS by local government planners is a condition precedent for filing a psilocybin license application with the Oregon Health Authority and a key step in the licensing process.

On January 30, 2023, the Company completed the submission of its state license application materials to the Oregon Health Authority, and will now work with the OHA with the goal of being among the first applicants in the state to be issued an Oregon Psilocybin Product Manufacturer license.

Andreas Met, the Company's Co-Founder and CEO, enthused, "We are one of the first groups to receive a LUCS in Jackson County, and we are delighted with our progress towards our goal of being one of the United States' first legal psilocybin operations. It's absolutely incredible how far we've come in such a short time." Continuing, Mr. Met added, "We spent a lot of time ‘pioneering' in the Cannabis space and this—to me personally—opens the door to helping people heal while creating something completely new."

ABOUT SATYA INC.

Satya Inc. is a growth-oriented company focused on psilocybin-based opportunities that benefit from a diverse ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Medford, Oregon, the Company intends to become a global leader in the psychedelic treatment space.

