Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Continues Presence at Top Luxury Events in 2023

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is continuing to invest in conferences, sponsorships, and host dinners with industry leaders to build lifelong relationships.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continued their corporate development Initiatives by sponsoring Luxury Real Estate’s International Symposium in Barcelona, Spain and Inman’s premier real estate event, Inman Connect New York.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions attended Luxury Real Estate’s 15th Annual International Symposium in Barcelona, Spain from 18-20 January. The event provided an opportunity for luxury real estate professionals to strengthen their connections in an intimate gathering. During the conference, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Mario Vargas, participated in a panel discussing how the COVID-19 pandemic altered the real estate industry. Vargas discussed his discoveries watching the luxury real estate market during this pandemic and how to adapt to the forever changing industry.

From 24-26 January, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions sponsored Inman Connect New York, a cohesive real estate event for agents, brokers, executives, proptech and financial professionals. During this conference, the firm received insights on how to navigate their way through the current real estate market, and plan for upcoming change. With 75-plus engaging sessions and 250-plus of the industry's most valuable speakers, attendees built relationships and connections with luxury real estate professionals.

“Attending both of the events by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate and Inman was extremely special and informative. Taking place in two of the greatest cities in the world, Barcelona and New York, these events provided a unique opportunity to gather insights, network and grow relationships with top industry leaders in Real Estate, Prop-Tech, Real Estate Development, Financing, and Marketing, while discovering and further aligning our company to the latest trends shaping the future of luxury real estate,” stated Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Mario Vargas.

In February, the firm is sponsoring Sotheby’s International Realty’s Two Generations gathering in Jupiter, Florida and Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s 2023 Company Meeting in Woodbury, New York. Prior to the firm’s March Portfolio Sale on 7 March, they will feature an exhibit at Sotheby’s Luxury Edit at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, from 28 February-6 March. For more information on the March Portfolio Sale, visit web.casothebys.com/2023-march-global-sale or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.