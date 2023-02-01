[Latest] Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Size/Share Worth USD 18.9 Billion by 2030 at an 15.50% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)), By Component (Hardware, Software, and Support & Service), By Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture & Forestry and Others (Personal & Inspection and Maintenance)), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market with 220+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

As per the report titled "Mobile industrial robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)), By Component (Hardware, Software, Support & Service), By Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture & Forestry and Others (Personal & Inspection and Maintenance)), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 6.9 billion and USD 18.9 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.50% during the forecast period.

Mobile Industrial Robots Market Analysis:

Rising influx for warehouse automation, rising demand for human life safety, rising demand for mobile logistics from online retailers, rising commercialization of the idea of automated cars due to robotics technology advancements, rising adoption by the military and defense, and rising growth of mobile robots by end-users in the agricultural, medical, and other industries are all important factors accelerating the mobile industrial robots market growth. Additionally, the global geriatric population is increasing, driving up demand for service robots to aid the old, which will further open up new prospects for the market for mobile robots throughout the research above period.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 15.50 % 2030 Value Projection 18.9 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 6.9 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Product, By Component, By Application and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

AMAZON ROBOTICS (AMAZON.COM)

BOSTON DYNAMICS (SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.)

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

IROBOT CORPORATION

KUKA AG

KONGSBERG MARITIME

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

SOFTBANK ROBOTICS

UBTECH ROBOTICS, INC

Two Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) Bearing the Model Numbers MiR600 and MiR1350 were Made available by Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

In August 2020, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) released two autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with the designations MiR600 and MiR1350 to broaden its present product line and better satisfy the needs of its customers. The latest autonomous mobile robots can carry more with them. With this launch, the company hopes to expand its operations in the North American market.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the mobile industrial robots market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in January 2021, ForwardX Robotics introduced a wide variety of mobile robots under its Max robotics line to provide automated material handling solutions in production and warehousing facilities.

Recent Development:

August 2020: A new mobile robot was introduced by Sesto Robotics that is intended to automate material handling procedures in the manufacturing, retail, and healthcare sectors.

Driving Factors:

Increased Use Of Mobile Robotics In Agriculture Will Fuel Market Growth

The adoption of mobile robots in the agricultural sector is one of the key developments that is having a favorable impact on the worldwide market for mobile industrial robots. In order to increase yields and sustain productivity, farmers are implementing robotic technology. As an illustration, harvesting management is the most popular use for agricultural robots because it is essential for comprehending field variability and assists farmers in increasing yields. To automate the picking procedure, mobile industrial robots also utilize cutting-edge 3D vision systems and flexible grippers.

E-Commerce Activity Growth Increasing Market Expansion

Increasing global e-commerce activity and the emergence of Industry 4.0 are driving up demand for mobile industrial robots. The market is expected to rise as a result of factors such growing warehouse automation and expanding acceptance of these robots across numerous sectors, as well as their ability to operate independently in changing settings. Because of rising demand for automated material handling systems and emerging trends like lights-out automation. Additionally, the market is expanding because to technical improvements such onboard intelligence systems and sophisticated sensors for precise environment awareness. It is projected that additional factors, such as rising urbanisation and significant research and development (R&D) efforts, will fuel the market.

Restraining Factors:

Limited Market Expansion Due To High Initial Acquisition Costs

Mobile industrial robots are not as widely used as they could be because of their high installation costs and integration requirements. Because high-quality hardware is combined with a powerful software control system, the initial investment and ongoing maintenance expenses of using robotics systems are significant. Mobile industrial robot use is restricted in several sectors, including healthcare, logistics, education, agriculture, and others, due to the expensive initial investment required, limiting market expansion.

Challenging Factors:

Market Expansion Is Hampered By The Difficulties Of Working In Unproven Contexts

The primary difficulty in navigating unmapped locations is what is limiting the growth of the global market for mobile industrial robots. Mobile industrial robots are built and programmed to carry out certain duties in a predetermined setting. The future is expected to see more advancements in mapping and navigating methods. The development of the market for mobile industrial robots is hampered by the fact that logistic robots cannot be programmed or cannot work in untested areas.

Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Segmentations:

Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market By Product:

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)





Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market By Component:

Hardware

Software

Support & Service

Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market By Application:

Logistics & Warehousing

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Domestic

Entertainment

Education

Agriculture & Forestry

Others (Personal & Inspection and Maintenance)

Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Regional Insights:

Europe is projected to hold the largest mobile industrial robots market share over the forecast period. This can be linked to the incumbents in the manufacturing industry's increasing demand for material handling equipment. The regional market's expansion is also fuelled by continued process automation in other business verticals and industries. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific mobile industrial robots market is anticipated to grow significantly. The expanding e-commerce sector in Asia Pacific's emerging economies encourages the use of mobile industrial robots for inventory management.





Further Report Findings:

The market in Europe is expected to gain a huge portion of the global mobile industrial robots market share in the coming years. This is related to the growing need for material handling equipment among the manufacturing sector's incumbents.

The continued process automation in various company verticals and industries is also contributing to the regional market's growth.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by developing e-commerce market in emerging economies in Asia Pacific.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Mobile Industrial Robots market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Mobile Industrial Robots market forward?

What are the Mobile Industrial Robots Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Mobile Industrial Robots Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Mobile Industrial Robots market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Mobile Industrial Robots market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15.50%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Mobile Industrial Robots market was valued at around USD 6.9 billion in 2022.

The Mobile Industrial Robots market is segmented based on product: unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Increased Use Of Mobile Robotics In Agriculture

The “Europe” region will lead the global Mobile Industrial Robots market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

