Gas Turbine Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 61.1 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Despite the economic challenges of 2020, the United Kingdom has established itself as a major player in gas turbines - second only to China. By 2033, it's estimated that their turbine market alone will be worth US$ 4.3 billion and an impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.8% is projected from 2023 to 2033.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gas turbine market is predicted to register a CAGR of 4.1%over the forecast period, according to FMI’s analysis. The industry’s value is anticipated to increase from US$ 40.8 billion in 2023 to US$ 61.1 billion by 2033 end.



The gas turbine market is poised to witness steady growth over the upcoming years. The surging demand for electricity propelled by rapid urbanization and robust construction activities has been augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, industrialization in developing countries is also rising. In several economies, the initiation of many smart building and smart city projects is accelerating the electricity demand.

To meet the heightened electricity demand, the private as well as public sectors are enhancing their power plant capacity by extending their power plant capacity or by installing additional new power plants. The new infrastructural development projects are chiefly considering installing these turbines as they are less harmful and more efficient.

The global gas turbine market is positively influenced by the robust technological advancements occurring in the energy sector. This, in addition to an enhanced focus on distributed power generation technology, is aiding the market growth. Further, increasing government support for power generation technologies that help reduce GHG emissions, is fueling the market development.

Key Highlights of the Gas Turbine Industry:



The United States is projected to hold a huge chunk of the global gas turbine market share. The market is anticipated to account for a US$ 10.5 billion market valuation by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

China is predicted to be a significant market for gas turbines in the Asia Pacific region. The market is estimated to hold US$ 4.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.3%from 2023 to 2033. The paradigm shift to gas-based power generation, from the previously used coal-based power generation, is propelling market growth.

The United Kingdom is assessed to atta in US$ 4.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% in the coming years.

The combined cycle technology is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, up from the CAGR of 3.4% witnessed in the historical period.

News Featuring Market Developments by Key Players of the Gas Turbine Market:

In March 2021, General Electric declared that it would provide the United Arab Emirates, with the first two HA gas turbines. These gas turbines are anticipated to be the most effective power plants in the utility sector of the Middle East region. General Electric has been estimated to supply a total of three 9HA.01 gas-fueled turbines.

In May 2021, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. revealed that it has launched a new turbine, which is working in a gas business in Dubai. This new gas turbine combined cycle unit focuses on the J-Series Air-cooled gas-based turbine that is capable of operating on a blend of 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas.

Market Segments

By Type:

Heavy-duty Gas Turbines

Industrial Gas Turbines

Aero Derivative Gas Turbines



By Capacity:

Less than 40 MW

40–120 MW

120–300 MW

Above 300 MW

By Application:

Power Generation

Aviation

Oil & Gas

Industrial

By Technology:

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa



