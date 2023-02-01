Blue Federal Credit Union Secures Upcoming Naming Rights for Blue Arena in Fall 2023

Blue Federal Credit Union, a fast-growing credit union serving Colorado and Wyoming, has announced they will take over the naming rights of the Budweiser Event Center in October 2023 at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County in Colorado

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union, a fast-growing credit union serving Colorado and Wyoming, has announced it will take over the naming rights of the Budweiser Event Center in October 2023 at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County.

The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement. Blue Federal Credit Union has partnered with the arena operator, Oak View Group, for the past three years in a sponsorship capacity and is very excited to expand this collaboration. Blue, Oak View Group, and Larimer County finalized the deal with County approval Tuesday, January 31st.

With Blue Federal Credit Union’s heightened efforts in Colorado, the 1.8-billion-dollar credit union is thrilled to invest in Larimer County and the many opportunities the arena offers communities from Wyoming to Denver and beyond. Working together, Blue will be able to better support the Arena and its efforts to provide opportunities to fulfill its purpose of creating a community built around authentic connections. This agreement deepens the strong relationship they have with Larimer County while advancing its people-centric focus. Blue Federal Credit Union’s increasing presence will amplify its passionate work to be a lifelong champion for every member to realize their possibilities.

“As a well-known staple in Northern Colorado, we are thrilled and honored to partner with Larimer County and to have the Blue name on The Center”. Blue Federal Credit Union President/CEO Stephanie Teubner shared. “Blue has been serving communities for 70+ years, and we’re proud to be a key partner in this exciting project that will benefit our members and the community. We are confident Blue Arena will not only serve as a community gathering space but also as an important economic driver for the area.”

The Budweiser Events Center is preparing for its 20th anniversary this year and will retain the name until the current contract expires on September 30, 2023. The Center, located as the focal point of The Ranch Events Complex, can accommodate more than 6,000 fans for sporting events and up to 8,000 at concerts. It is home to the American Hockey League Colorado Eagles, concerts, family shows, graduations, Larimer County’s PRCA Rodeo, as part of the Larimer County Fair, and many other exciting events.

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving eight Wyoming locations and twelve Colorado locations, as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

