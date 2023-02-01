Revolutionizing the Road: Royal Unveils its All-Electric TMA Truck
North America gets its first EV TMA Truck for Highway Worker Safety
This build represents a shift in focus from repairing the ground beneath us to improving the air around us.”SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Truck & Equipment Inc. is leading the charge in sustainable safety by introducing the first EV TMA to North America. This innovative safety vehicle – designed for the highway construction industry – aims to clear the way to a cleaner, greener future by reducing emissions in highway work zones across America starting with New York.
— Tony Sims
According to Tony Sims, Royal’s Vice President of Operations, traditional gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles in highway construction likely aren’t going away any time soon but the move to electric within the industry is a sign that cities are beginning to deploy initiatives to clean up more than just their roadways. “There’s still more work to do with EV safety trucks but we’re excited to be at the forefront of the effort here in the U.S. This build represents a shift in focus from repairing the ground beneath us to improving the air around us. As a culture at Royal, we’re embracing sustainability just as we do safety.”
Royal’s innovative electric TMA truck was developed in partnership with Gabrielli Truck Sales in New York and features the Scorpion II Metro Truck Mounted Attenuator by TrafFix Devices. Other features include:
• 22’ steel TMA body with 15-light arrow board, equipment storage cage, rear man buckets, swinging racks, and retractable underbody ladders
• An independent 12V battery system separate of the chassis high voltage system to give end users the flexibility to extend the life of auxiliary lighting or protect the range of the vehicle if lights are unintentionally left on
• 200-mile range with zero emissions that can charge at any Type 3 charging station using a standard CCS1 Charging port (utilizing a DC fast charger, the 282kWh battery can be charged within two hours)
• Ability to maintain 40mph on a 6% grade with enough torque for a 20% grade
Vice President of Sales, CK Madeira, says “We see the opportunity to protect people and the planet as a win-win for everyone, and the collaboration for this EV TMA truck was an important first step for our organization. Sustainability is a long-term goal for us and we’re excited to take part in improving the lives of workers as well as the environment for future generations.”
About: Founded in 1982, Royal Truck & Equipment is the nation’s largest manufacturer of TMA and Safety Trucks. The company is committed to building trucks that meet the highest safety standards in the industry. Visit https://royaltruckandequipment.com/ for more information.
