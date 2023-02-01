Chianne - A Dynamic Music Artist, is All Set to Enchant Fans with a New Heart-Stirring Music Release for Valentine's Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- The passionate and talented music artist Chianne has announced to release of her heartfelt and classical romantic song.
As part of the Valentine's Day celebrations, the dynamic singer-songwriter, Conscious Pop artist CHIANNE recently announced the release of a heart-stirring and classic musical song entitled 'Come to Me,' leaving her fans eager. The song creates a captivating ambience and is layered with mesmerizing melodies and profound lyrics. Relaxing yet filled with so much authenticity and passion, emotional yet majestic, this masterpiece is sure to enthrall the earbuds of Pop music lovers.
Come to Me is essentially exploring the themes of twin-flame relationship dynamics of what she calls "the runner and the chaser". There is an undercurrent of fear in the song that illustrates how love is fundamentally about vulnerability. There is a fear of intimacy as well as a fear of commitment, and there is a fear of a tainted past that leads to running away. In this heartfelt romantic classic, Chianne uses her extraordinary musical skills and zeal to convey to all that true love requires authenticity, vulnerability and patience.
"My purpose is to create conscious pop music in which my lyrics and music are impactful, is both relatable and catchy yet still socially and emotionally conscious, to inspire, empower, move and touch the hearts of the listeners. We all got baggage from past relationships, limiting beliefs about love and relationships, self-worth issues, etc., that sometimes fear may hold us back from choosing to open our hearts to love in the face of true love. Because love and relationships usually bring up to the surface all the unhealed parts of ourselves, as we see ourselves clearly in the mirror of our beloved, it's sometimes easier to run away instead of facing ourselves and letting love penetrate us deeply and heal. How many potential love stories ended before even they took off the ground; out of fear? So this Valentine's Day, I will inspire and invite those who feel that spark in their hearts to follow it with no fear," shares Chianne in an interview.
The immovable Robert L. Smith has produced, recorded, and mixed numerous Billboard top 100 charting songs, including 'Teenage Dream' and 'Hey, Soul Sister'. Robert is also an Emmy Nominated Producer and has worked on songs by Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, David Bowie, U2, and Stacie Rose. He lends his world-class production skills to this well-crafted message of love, and together with the engineering talents of Nick Warner, they encapsulate this power ballad with lush tones and a rich sound. Chianne is bringing more than just a good song; she is bringing a compelling and well-articulated message that will resonate deeply with people and echo in their minds for many nights.
Her goal has always been to compose conscious lyrical content that is catchy yet impactful, with the intention of inspiring and motivating those who feel the spark inside to follow their dreams. In the past, she has garnered a solid fan base and reputation in the industry for creating relatable and engaging lyrical content.
Play, Download and stream the latest chapter in Chianne's ever-growing catalogue!
For further details, click on the website https://www.chianne.com/
Socials:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chianneozgur/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chiannemusic/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/41U7r6HXpvTbskVPsM121n
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chianne4244
Chianne
As part of the Valentine's Day celebrations, the dynamic singer-songwriter, Conscious Pop artist CHIANNE recently announced the release of a heart-stirring and classic musical song entitled 'Come to Me,' leaving her fans eager. The song creates a captivating ambience and is layered with mesmerizing melodies and profound lyrics. Relaxing yet filled with so much authenticity and passion, emotional yet majestic, this masterpiece is sure to enthrall the earbuds of Pop music lovers.
Come to Me is essentially exploring the themes of twin-flame relationship dynamics of what she calls "the runner and the chaser". There is an undercurrent of fear in the song that illustrates how love is fundamentally about vulnerability. There is a fear of intimacy as well as a fear of commitment, and there is a fear of a tainted past that leads to running away. In this heartfelt romantic classic, Chianne uses her extraordinary musical skills and zeal to convey to all that true love requires authenticity, vulnerability and patience.
"My purpose is to create conscious pop music in which my lyrics and music are impactful, is both relatable and catchy yet still socially and emotionally conscious, to inspire, empower, move and touch the hearts of the listeners. We all got baggage from past relationships, limiting beliefs about love and relationships, self-worth issues, etc., that sometimes fear may hold us back from choosing to open our hearts to love in the face of true love. Because love and relationships usually bring up to the surface all the unhealed parts of ourselves, as we see ourselves clearly in the mirror of our beloved, it's sometimes easier to run away instead of facing ourselves and letting love penetrate us deeply and heal. How many potential love stories ended before even they took off the ground; out of fear? So this Valentine's Day, I will inspire and invite those who feel that spark in their hearts to follow it with no fear," shares Chianne in an interview.
The immovable Robert L. Smith has produced, recorded, and mixed numerous Billboard top 100 charting songs, including 'Teenage Dream' and 'Hey, Soul Sister'. Robert is also an Emmy Nominated Producer and has worked on songs by Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, David Bowie, U2, and Stacie Rose. He lends his world-class production skills to this well-crafted message of love, and together with the engineering talents of Nick Warner, they encapsulate this power ballad with lush tones and a rich sound. Chianne is bringing more than just a good song; she is bringing a compelling and well-articulated message that will resonate deeply with people and echo in their minds for many nights.
Her goal has always been to compose conscious lyrical content that is catchy yet impactful, with the intention of inspiring and motivating those who feel the spark inside to follow their dreams. In the past, she has garnered a solid fan base and reputation in the industry for creating relatable and engaging lyrical content.
Play, Download and stream the latest chapter in Chianne's ever-growing catalogue!
For further details, click on the website https://www.chianne.com/
Socials:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chianneozgur/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chiannemusic/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/41U7r6HXpvTbskVPsM121n
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chianne4244
Chianne
Chianne
chiannemusic@gmail.com