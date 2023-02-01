Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,354 in the last 365 days.

Infrastructure Investments Fund Completes Acquisition of South Jersey Industries, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, N.J., and NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) (SJI) and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), a private investment vehicle focused on investing in critical infrastructure assets, announced that IIF’s acquisition of SJI is closing today.

“The completion of this transaction marks an exciting new chapter for SJI,” said Mike Renna, President and CEO, SJI. “We are excited to join forces with IIF and continue to support the environmental goals of our state and region through investing in sustainability and clean energy initiatives. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our talented workforce to build a better today and tomorrow.”

Andrew Gilbert, Investment Principal to IIF, said, “This transaction brings together SJI’s clean energy and decarbonization initiatives and IIF’s resources and expertise to continue modernizing and developing critical infrastructure while delivering safe, reliable, affordable, clean energy to SJI’s customers and communities.”

Stub Period Dividend

SJI also announced that its Board of Directors today declared a “stub period” dividend in an amount equal to $0.1499 per share of SJI common stock. The dividend amount reflects the most recent regular quarterly SJI common stock dividend rate of $0.3100 per share prorated for the 44 days from and including December 20, 2022, the day after the record date for the most recent regular quarterly SJI common stock dividend, and today. SJI’s last trading day on the NYSE was January 31, 2023.

The “stub period” dividend is payable to the holders of record of SJI common stock as of the close of business on January 31, 2023 and is payable today, February 1, 2023. Shareholders as of today will also be entitled to receive merger consideration of $36.00 per share in cash.

About SJI

SJI is an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, that delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE). SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company’s non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities.

Media Contact: 
Dominick DiRocco
(732) 239-4462
ddirocco@sjindustries.com

Investor Contact: 
Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Infrastructure Investments Fund Completes Acquisition of South Jersey Industries, Inc.

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.