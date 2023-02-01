Wolters Kluwer Enablon and Makersite announce strategic collaboration to help enterprises reach ESG goals

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturing enterprises will more easily be able to progress toward achieving Net Zero and reaching their ESG (environmental, social, governance) goals, thanks to a new strategic collaboration between Wolters Kluwer Enablon and Makersite. The two industry leaders will help organizations manage Net Zero ambitions through decarbonizing supply chains. This involves data collection, modelling, reporting, planning, forecasting, and operational execution across all three Scopes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



“The ability to provide auditable and actionable insights for Scope 3 GHG emissions has been the missing piece in Net Zero ambitions,” said Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “Working with Makersite makes it easier to track these insights related to upstream and downstream activity from within an organization’s supply chain. When paired with our existing Scope 1 and Scope 2 capabilities, we can provide a more complete view of GHG emissions throughout the supply chain.”

Enablon is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for risk and compliance, engineering and operations, ESG, and sustainability. Makersite, a Germany-based startup, is a world leader in bringing sustainability and cost insights into the early-stage design process of product manufacturing. The two companies will work to provide consistent and consolidated reporting for clients to reach the shared goal of achieving Net Zero.

Driving decarbonization, decreasing costs

With Enablon’s strong Net Zero Program Management and Net Zero Implementation capabilities and Makersite’s cloud-based Product Lifecycle Intelligence solution, large companies can drive decarbonization of their operations and supply chains while also decreasing operational, material, and energy costs.

Makersite’s cloud-based AI solution combines data from the Enablon Vision Platform – now live with Version 9.4 – with more than 140 data sources, and then automatically generates digital twins of every product and process used by an organization and its value chain. These digital twins provide granular insights across more than 40 criteria, including GHG emissions, supply risk, costs, health & safety, and regulatory compliance.

“Decarbonization has become the single biggest driver of innovation and disruption in the market. Capital deployment, regulations and competition are the key drivers for adoption, and the only thing that’s holding things back is a scalable way to measure and capitalize on opportunities to decarbonize,” said Neil D’Souza, Founder and CEO, Makersite. “Collaborating with Wolters Kluwer Enablon will help take Makersite’s breakthrough technology to a massive base of customers, and the joint proposition will accelerate progress towards a low-carbon future for our customers.”

The award-winning Enablon Vision Platform brings together EHS, risk, and operations in a single user interface. This linkage provides greater transparency in the workplace, breaking down silos and allowing for operations and risk personnel to have greater insight and visibility into key business functions. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on Enablon’s solutions to reduce environmental impact, minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, and achieve regulatory compliance. For more information, click here.

About Makersite

Makersite is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry with its ground-breaking AI technology that powers sustainable product and supply chain decisions at scale. Founded in 2018 by CEO Neil D'Souza, the Stuttgart-based company has a team of over 45 employees across Europe and Asia and a customer portfolio that includes major companies such as Microsoft, Schaeffler, Cummins, and Vestas. The software as a service platform automatically creates digital twins of products and their supply chains. With that, product development, procurement, and experts can analyze products, suppliers, and materials across the dimensions of sustainability, cost, risk and regulations. Turning complex analysis from months into minutes. To learn more, visit makersite.io.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

