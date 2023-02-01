ARHT Beams Entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author Salim Ismail from NYC to Bogota to Deliver Keynote Address to the Chamber of Commerce of Bogotá, Colombia – the Sixth Major Event with HiCue Speakers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and 3D interactive content, today announced that it will beam entrepreneur and best-selling author Salim Ismail live from New York City to Bogotá, Colombia for the keynote address at the Chamber of Commerce of Bogota. This is ARHT’s first activation in Colombia and the sixth time working with HiCue Speakers and their roster of globally recognized thought leaders.



Past holographic presenters with HiCue Speakers include historian and author Yuval Noah Harari, Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Stanford Professor and author Francis Fukuyama who addressed clients that included Citi, Mastercard, SURA Asset Management and others.

"ARHT’s live streaming hologram technology allows us to bring the most in-demand speakers in the world to audiences anywhere – as though they were actually here,” stated HiCue CEO Santiago Zapata. “Based on the feedback from clients, we are increasing the pace at which we utilize this incredible technology.”

"Having worked with HiCue for a number of events, for a variety of Latin America-based clients, we are really happy to be executing our two-way live hologram technology for the first time in Colombia,” said ARHT CEO, Larry O’Reilly. “Over the past eight years ARHT has been the go-to company for low latency, high quality streaming with a variety of holographic displays, which is why over 70% of our event revenue almost every quarter is from repeat clients.”

About ARHT

ARHT. Empowering you to make an unforgettable impact.

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its proprietary end-to-end technology, executives, medical matter experts, educators, entertainers, talents, opinion leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT captures, transmits and beams holograms of presenters, in high-quality images and with ultra-low latency, as lifelike holograms, to appear remotely in one or multiple places at once and deliver memorable live interactions with an in-person audience, as they appear for speaking engagements, presentations, meetings, panel discussions, trainings, entertainment, events and more.

Be there, as a hologram.

ARHT was created with the idea that presenters can powerfully reach audiences, build relationships and motivate teams without having to travel, thereby saving time and planet. From this idea, ARHT’s technology was engineered.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in Canada, Europe and Asia and operates from own studios in 23 locations from Toronto to Sydney, as well as a large network of WeWork and partner studios in every region. All studios have certified trained technicians around the world that help us deliver anywhere on the globe without compromise.

Headquarters:

195 Bentworth Avenue, Unit 2, Toronto, ON M6A 1P9, Canada

+1 (416) 782-8042

info@arht.tech

About HiCue Speakers

HiCue Speakers. The leading Speakers bureau in Latin America

Established in 2003, we are one of the global leading speaker’s bureaus providing the best content to companies, institutions and event planners for in-person, hybrid and virtual events (including keynotes, conversations and experiences with the world´s top speakers) in Latin America and around the globe. For the past two decades we have participated in thousands of events in more than 50 countries in 5 continents including the United States, Brazil, France, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Canada, Russia, Nigeria, Indonesia, Czech Republic, and the United Arab Emirates.

We are content consultants providing advice on today's most relevant topics and trends with a mission to spread messages and provoke conversations that change the world. We have access to the best speakers around the world, reaching over a million people per year. Clients like Citi Group, Johnson & Johnson, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, McKinsey &Company, and Mastercard (among many others), work with us as Content Partners for their top global events. As proud members of IASB (the International Association of Speakers Bureaus, a global network that brings together the leading bureaus in the U.S, Canada and Europe), we are able to partner with other agencies to offer a top notch, wide variety portfolio, instead of limiting the options to the best names of a single bureau.

In 2022, we partnered with over 250 clients to deliver high impact events with speakers such as former Heads of State: Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia), Felipe Calderón (Mexico) and Mauricio Macri (Argentina), as well as other notable speakers such as Simon Sinek, Malala Yousafzai, Francis Ford Coppola, Paul Krugman and Michael Sandel.

Connect with HiCue Speakers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hicuespeakers

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hicuespeakers/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HiCueSpeakers

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hicuespeakers/

For more information, please visit www.hicuespeakers.com or message us directly at info@hi-cue.com

Connect with ARHT:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arht.tech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-tech

Twitter: https://twitter.com/arht_tech

For more information, please visit www.arht.tech/investors/ or www.arht.tech. Alternatively, message us directly at info@arht.tech

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ARHT

Salman Amin

ARHT

samin@arht.tech

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.