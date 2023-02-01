Taboola Beta Tests Integration of Generative AI, Including ChatGPT, to Revolutionize Ad Creation for Advertisers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced it is experimenting with integrating generative AI, including ChatGPT by OpenAI, into its ad platform. One application of the new technology enables advertisers to use AI to generate optimized ads, titles and content, to take their advertising campaigns to the next level.



With this application, advertisers will be able to quickly generate multiple ad variations using natural language processing and machine learning, allowing them to choose creative content based on their queries with the ultimate goal of increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of their campaigns. The AI-generated ads will also be optimized for high performance using data from tens of billions of engagements, which Taboola’s ads generate every year, ensuring maximum impact and reach for advertisers. The Company is also exploring other ways to apply AI to make its business more effective and efficient.

"We are thrilled to be experimenting with ways we can integrate cutting-edge generative AI technology into our platform, including the highly advanced ChatGPT," said Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO of Taboola. "We believe AI technologies will revolutionize the way advertisers create and optimize their ads to drive performance, providing them with additional tools they need to succeed in the fast-paced world of online advertising."

Taboola's new AI-powered ad creation tool is currently in limited Beta testing with the goal of making it initially available to advertisers later this year.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

