Nano Dimension Receives a Purchase Order from Another U.S. Government Defense Supplier

Waltham, Mass., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today that it has received a purchase order from a supplier to the U.S. government defense industry, for a DragonFly IV®, the leading Additive Manufacturing Electronics (AME) 3D-printer.

The customer is a supplier to the U.S. government defense community, in particular the intelligence ecosystem, enabling innovation for the next generation battlespace. It leverages solutions designed to support the rapidly evolving technological environment. This customer, like many others, sees the DragonFly IV® as a critical means to advance innovation in a way that other technologies of electronics manufacturing cannot achieve.



The DragonFly IV® system and specialized materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PEDs®) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs® which are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. In addition, these products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.



Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, stated: “Many of us, almost all of Nano Dimension’s management and a majority of our employees, have had prolonged and intense periods of our lives serving our countries in the defense forces, be it Air Force, Special Forces, Government Intelligence Agencies and others. As such, we are proud to be able to supply a unique group like this customer with technologies that will help fulfil national missions while hopefully reducing risks and saving people’s lives. It is an honor for us to be a business partner of such people, missions, and efforts.”

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to disrupt electronics and mechanical manufacturing with an environmentally friendly & economically efficient electronics and precision additive manufacturing Industry 4.0 solution - transforming digital designs into functioning electronic and mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning-based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension serves over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace & defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

