Next Move Strategy Consulting Report Predicts Global E-Mobility Services Market Will Generate USD 65.81 Billion by 2030

The e-mobility services market is mainly driven by development in EV infrastructure, adoption of ride hailing services, along with involvement of various governments in EV setups. In addition, increase in demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles and stringent government rules and regulations toward lowering vehicle emission has contributed in the global e-mobility services market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global E-Mobility Services Market generated USD 3.30 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 65.81 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 35.7% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, detailed segmentation, top market players, and regional scenario.

Equipping detailed analysis of each and every aspect of the e-mobility services industry, the report aims to provide a helpful source of information for leading players, investors, and startups to take necessary steps to achieve a sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 3.30 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 65.81 Billion CAGR 35.7% No. of Pages 432 Tables 343 Figures 324 Segments covered Service type, vehicle type, commuting pattern and end use. Drivers Increase in number of electric vehicles propels market growth Advancements in autonomous technology and demand for safety features boost the market Rising adoption of electric micro-mobility drives the market Opportunities Rising awareness regarding carbon neutrality is expected to create opportunities for the market

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends of the global e- mobility services industry based on drivers, restrains, and opportunities. The e-mobility services market is generally driven by increase in sales of electric vehicles.

In addition, rise in awareness regarding lower carbon emissions is a major factor that propels the market growth. Moreover, presence of market players and development in the EV sector are expected to drive growth of the e-mobility services market. However, rise in prices of EV batteries restrain the market growth.

Lead Analyst at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated that “the e-mobility services market is expected to grow owing to rise in awareness to attain carbon neutrality is expected to create new opportunities for the market in the coming years.”

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. E-mobility services is driven by several government initiatives for adoption of EVs along with rise in number of operators providing ride sharing and ride hailing services. In addition, rise in deployment of EVs by shared mobility operators and increase in EV manufacturing capabilities propel the market growth.

However, North America is projected to register a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in smart city initiatives, growth in adoption of on-demand mobility services, need to reduce CO2 emissions, improved 4G/5G infrastructure, and penetration of smartphones.

The report analyzes each and every region based on segments and their sub-segments, using tabular and graphical formats. This analysis is helpful in determining steps to be taken to raise the e-mobility services market size.

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading market players in the e-mobility services market. Some of the major market players in the market include Neutron Holdings Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Bird Rides Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Donkey Republic Aps, Grab Holdings Inc., Cityscoot SAS, car2go N.A. LLC, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Didi Global.

