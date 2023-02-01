Landing Introduces Homes For Healing Program To Provide Free Housing For Families Seeking Life-Changing Medical Treatment For Children In Need

Flexible living pioneer to provide fully-furnished apartments to families traveling for pediatric medical care

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, today launched its Homes for Healing initiative. Through this program, Landing provides free homes for families traveling with a child to receive long-term medical treatment. By offering move-in ready apartments to these families at no cost, Landing aims to remove the stress of finding accommodations as they travel, while ensuring they can receive the best care possible regardless of location or financial resources.



The initiative was born out of Landing Founder and CEO Bill Smith’s own experience seeking medical care for his daughter, who was born with CHARGE, a rare genetic disorder. At the time, the specialized treatment she needed was unavailable near the Smith family’s home, so they traveled back and forth from Birmingham to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to seek treatment. Their treatment journey inspired Bill to launch this program through Landing. Because of the company’s expansive nationwide network of fully-furnished homes, Landing is uniquely suited to help families navigate similar situations by providing lodging that is comfortable and close to the treatment facility.

“As a parent, your child’s health and safety is your top priority, and you’ll do whatever it takes to ensure they get the care they need,” said Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Landing. “It's something our family navigated firsthand, and we’re thankful to have the opportunity to make that process a little easier for those who are going through a similar experience.”

In 2021, Landing began piloting the initiative in Birmingham, Alabama where it was a welcomed resource. Today, Homes for Healing is officially launching, and will initially operate in four cities: Birmingham, Phoenix, Chicago, and Denver, with plans to continue its national expansion. To date the initiative has provided more than 2,500 nights of housing to 40 families across the country, saving each family an average of $14,561 in medical-related travel and housing costs.

One such family is the Hegwoods, whose 16-month-old daughter was born with aggressive brain and spinal tumors, and has completed three bone marrow transplants that are necessary to fight it. Her family is from Opelika, Alabama, but her treatment occurs more than two hours away at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. Prior to living with Landing, the family’s only options to stay close to her were sleeping bedside at the hospital or driving back and forth to be with her. Through Homes for Healing, her parents have a place to stay near the hospital, while her grandparents and two siblings can visit on the weekends as well.

“We have been through a lot these past few months, but having somewhere to be together and share a home-cooked meal has been wonderful,” said Lauren Hegwood, the child’s mother. “It was difficult being two hours away from home, but by providing my daughter and family with a place to stay, Landing has truly blessed us in a very desperate time."

Eligible families are referred to the Homes for Healing inquiry portal by their care team or social worker. From there, Landing works with each family individually to assess and meet their unique needs, such as the number of bedrooms needed to keep the entire family comfortable, access to transportation and proximity to the hospital, and other requests to accommodate the child's care requirements.

