Brilliant Earth Continues Retail Expansion with First Showroom Opening of 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina

The Queen City's South End district welcomes leading ethical jewelry retailer's 26th showroom nationwide and first in the Carolinas

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the opening of its 26th showroom in Charlotte, North Carolina. The new South End, Charlotte showroom will welcome appointments and walk in customers looking to choose a special piece from a broad selection of ethically sourced diamonds and fine jewelry in a bright and joyous shopping environment.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our showroom in Charlotte just in time for Valentine’s Day gifting and proposal season,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion. “The continued expansion of our brick and mortar presence brings our seamless personalized omnichannel experience to more and more customers across the United States.”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the brand has released thoughtfully designed fine jewelry pieces in the shape of the moment. Heart-shaped lab diamond styles, offered in tennis bracelets, earrings, pendants and rings, are the leading look. With personalization being a must-have for self-expression or gifting, the brand has expanded its personalized jewelry category, with new name plates and customizable fine jewelry pieces.

Charlotte's booming South End is a vibrant district with the city's best shopping, art galleries, craft breweries, coffee shops and eateries, and is easily accessible. The ground floor showroom is bright and welcoming, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows with interiors designed in a neutral palette, which allows the jewels to be the center of attention.

The showroom offers a personalized one-on-one experience with jewelry specialists, supported by Brilliant Earth’s leading online capabilities, including product visualization, design-your-own ring and ring-stacking options.

The Charlotte showroom joins Brilliant Earth’s retail locations in key markets, including: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Bethesda, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Palo Alto, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Scottsdale, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.

For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 26 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

