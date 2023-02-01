Illumio Launches The Segment: A Zero Trust Leadership Podcast

Industry experts will explore Zero Trust strategy through various industry lenses to leave listeners with actionable takeaways to bolster cyber resilience in any sector

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced The Segment: A Zero Trust Leadership Podcast, a new podcast for CISOs, security leaders and SecOps practitioners. The twelve-episode series will feature insights from analysts, visionaries, and other industry experts as they unpack the latest cybersecurity challenges and ransomware trends every other week. Listeners will walk away with actionable insights on how to leverage Zero Trust to bolster cyber resilience in any setting. You can find The Segment on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.



The first episode features Chase Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer at Ericom Software, former Forrester analyst and “Dr. Zero Trust,” discussing the efficacy of the Zero Trust framework, how Zero Trust equates to assuming breach, and what organizations get wrong when mapping out their Zero Trust strategies.

In addition to Cunningham, listeners will hear from industry leaders like George Finney, author of the bestselling book Project Zero Trust and CSO, Southern Methodist University (SMU); Gerald Caron, CIO, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of the Inspector General (OIG); Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development; and many others. The series is hosted by Raghu Nandakumara, Head of Industry Solutions at Illumio and a former network and security practitioner in the financial services industry.

“In today’s threat landscape, ransomware attacks and other breaches will continue to occur unless practitioners adopt an assume breach mindset and focus on developing and executing against a Zero Trust strategy. If your organization hasn’t been impacted by a breach yet, you will be,” said Nandakumara. “The Segment is dedicated to informing listeners about best practices from leading cybersecurity practitioners and empowering them to reduce cyber risk and curtail the business impact of inevitable breaches with Zero Trust and a ‘never trust, always verify’ approach to cybersecurity.”

For more information on The Segment and to stay up to date with the latest episodes, please visit http://illumio.com/podcast.

