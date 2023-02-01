Capital Power to release fourth quarter 2022 results and 2022 Integrated Annual Report on March 1

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results, 2022 Integrated Annual Report (IAR) and 2022 Climate Change Disclosure Report (CCDR) before the markets open on March 1, 2023.



Capital Power’s IAR will include our year-end financial information and environmental, social and governance reporting, a Global Reporting Initiative content index and a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board index.

The CCDR reviews our strategy and its resiliency in relation to climate change scenarios and is structured in accordance with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, including alignment with the four central themes of governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets.

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) to discuss its fourth quarter operating and financial results.

Live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 region and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 7,500 MW of power generation capacity at 29 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 310 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

