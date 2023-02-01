Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,610 in the last 365 days.

Perfumania Opens Its 108th Authentic Fragrance Store in Pheasant Lane Mall

Perfumania invites the public to celebrate and meet with fragrance experts to discover discounted scents.

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the weekend of Feb. 3, Perfumania is offering grand opening specials at the launch of its 108th store. Over 1,000 fragrances, from the most popular to the hard-to-find, are on sale. Director of stores John Morris invites customers to experience the highly trained sales associates in person.

The first 100 visitors receive complimentary fragrance sample packs. All customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one 50% off sale on select items. With each purchase of $129 or more, customers will receive a free sterling silver plated necklace with a CZ Heart charm. Due to the store's location, all purchases are not subject to sales tax.

"We are thrilled to bring our latest Perfumania store to the shoppers of Pheasant Lane Mall. In addition to offering over 1,000 well-known brands of authentic fragrances, we continue to introduce new exclusive fragrances to the market, appealing to the Fragrance Aficionado, who prefers to lead than follow. Our fragrance experts ensure that our customers find the perfect scent," says Dennis Bowerman, Vice President of Merchandising.

For more information on the Perfumania grand opening and a chance to win a $500 gift card, visit its contest home page.10 secondary winners will receive a $100 gift card. 

Perfumania is the go-to source of discounted authentic fragrances since 1980 with over 100 stores nationwide. Their fragrance consultants provide personalized service and expert advice about today's most popular and classic fragrances and hard-to-find fragrances. Their immense selection of high-quality products offered at substantial savings allows them to meet the needs of today's fashion-conscious, value-oriented customers. As many large retailers pivot to online stores, Perfumania's growth in their brick-and-mortar division is a testament that excellence in customer service, product knowledge and product value continue to prevail. Visit our website to learn more.

Contact Information:
Cathy Loret de Mola
Marketing Manager
cloretdemola@perfumania.com
9544425447

Related Images






Image 1: Grand Opening



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Grand Opening

Grand Opening

You just read:

Perfumania Opens Its 108th Authentic Fragrance Store in Pheasant Lane Mall

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.